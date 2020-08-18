BANNED: Lismore horse trainer and foreman punished

BANNED: Lismore trainer and foreman have been disqualified by Racing NSW.

RACING NSW handed down punishments to Sharon Pepper and Mark Pepper after a horse, Bella Boss, tested positive for trendione.

Racing NSW stewards found Mrs Pepper guilty of presenting Bella Boss to a Lismore racecourse on March 7, 2020, after which the prohibited substance was found via a test post-race.

Mr Pepper was found guilty of administering Readyserve Altrenogest Injection for Horses which led to trendione being found in the Bella Boss' urine post-race.

Mr and Mrs Pepper pleaded guilty to the charges and were given reduced sentences as a result.

According to the report, also considered were the good records of Mr and Mrs Pepper, the nature of the substance, notifications issued by Racing NSW regarding altrenogest products, the administration of Readyserve Altrenogest Injection for Horses three days before racing and the lack of recordkeeping.

Mrs Pepper was handed a 12-month disqualification which was reduced to nine months due to the guilty plea and can resume in May 2021.

Mr Pepper was handed a six month disqualification which was converted to four-and-a-half months due to a guilty plea and can resume in December.

Mrs Pepper was also found guilty for not keeping treatment records for Bella Boss between April 29, 2018 to April 6, 2020 and fined $800 dollars under AR104.

Bella Boss claimed victory in the Race 4 Benchmark 66 Handicap at Lismore racecourse on March 7 but as a result of the findings, the standings have been amended.

The severity of the punishment is being appealed with a hearing set for September 3.