Bankruptcies rising in Gladstone

Gladstone bankruptcies are rising.
Gladstone bankruptcies are rising.
Chris Lees
LAST QUARTER | 38 declare bankruptcy, enter debt in rough quarter

IN A sad revelation for how much people are struggling in the Gladstone region, there were 59 bankruptcies in the region over the past four months.

The startling numbers come from the Australian Financial Security Authority's regional personal insolvency statistics report for the September quarter.

Only five of the 59 bankruptcies were business related, with the remaining 54 either non-business related or not stated.

The total was up from the June quarter where there were 38 insolvencies recorded in Gladstone.

