Bang bang cast on track to impress

A BIG BANG: The cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang community production have began rehearsals.

WITH two months until curtains up, talented locals are busy perfecting their every line.

The community musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang producer Carly Quinn said they had announced the roles so rehearsals are in full swing.

"The cast had their first session on stage last night doing some blocking,” Carly said.

"It's coming along really well, it's very exciting.”

With about 57 cast members in the production, Carly said the auditions were higher in quality than previous years.

"We're really surprised with what came out of the woodwork,” she said.

"Generally we get the same artists each year, but a number of new people had moved to town who are really shining.

"There's great local talent coming back and new shining lights there as well.”

Major roles were filled quite quickly with strong talent filling the spots.

"It was a bit frustrating there was too much talent,” Carly said.

"There were more quality auditions than roles available.”

Having produced productions with cast numbers as high as 120, the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cast is under 70 members, making it a manageable size.

The community production has a strong local angle where Carly said everyone in the production, working on the production and directing the production were local with the exception of the costumes and set being built in Rockhampton.

The producer said the production was entirely run by volunteers.

"A lot of work goes into the back end, even down to the volunteer who just photocopied all the scripts, spending hours and hours photocopying,” Carly said.

The production will attract audiences who saw the Sydney theatre production and Carly said it would also appeal to families and adults because of the humour and entertainment.

The production will be held from June 15 to 18 from 7pm at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.