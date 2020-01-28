Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A service station on the Bruce Hwy was the scene of an armed robbery this morning.
A service station on the Bruce Hwy was the scene of an armed robbery this morning.
Crime

Bandit wields tomahawk and firearm in Bruce Hwy hold-up

by Alan Quinney
28th Jan 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was treated at Caboolture Hospital after being struck during a robbery at Burpengary East.

Detectives are investigating the armed robbery at a service station complex on the Bruce Hwy.

They said just before 3.30am last night, a man entered the business armed with a firearm and a tomahawk.

He demanded money from a 44-year-old male employee and a 53-year-old female employee before striking the man with the firearm and the blunt side of the tomahawk.

The woman complied with the man's demands to open the cash register before he took a sum of money.

The male employee was taken to Caboolture Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries to his head and upper body.

The female employee was not physically harmed during the incident.

Anyone with information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        premium_icon Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        News The first day of prep is a milestone for every child, but it will be a markedly different experience for at least one student.

        Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        premium_icon Anger as school fails to find operator for pool

        News Bill Hackney walks past the Calliope State School pool almost every day, and with...

        High school welcomes students for the first time

        premium_icon High school welcomes students for the first time

        News AFTER years of anticipation, Calliope State High School will open its doors for the...

        Rainfall not enough to break drought

        premium_icon Rainfall not enough to break drought

        Weather BOM says the region has a long way to go to escape the drought despite recent wet...