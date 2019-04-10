BAND TOGETHER: Benefit concert ready after Oma delay

BUSHFIRE-affected residents are gearing up for a big weekend of country music with Adam Harvey set to headline the Band Together bushfire recovery concert this Saturday.

Postponed in February after cyclone Oma threatened to wreak havoc across the central Queensland coast, the free event takes place at Wartburg Sport and Recreation Grounds on Saturday from 5.30pm.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said he is hoping for fine weather to bring the bushfire- affected communities of Baffle Creek, Agnes Water, Mt Larcom and Ambrose together to celebrate their resilience.

"Unfortunately cyclone Oma cancelled our recovery concert and you can't really have a disaster recovery event during a potential disaster,” he said. "I've got my team organised so that if a shower is coming we have appropriate cover, so this event will go ahead regardless this weekend.

"The Baffle Creek community has been hit by flood, flood, weather event then massive fire, so more than anywhere in Australia they need this recovery concert.”

The concert will follow community debriefing sessions in Agnes Water and Baffle Creek.

While it is a free event, donations from the night are being provided to charity organisation Givit to continue the bushfire recovery efforts.

"They look after our local community, make sure all funds are re-invested in the local communities affected so you can't do better than donating to Givit,” Cr Burnett said.

"Obviously it was a rough time for that community with people having to leave their homes for a number of days and it was a traumatic experience.

"They need this recovery concert but they also need this debrief to be able to show what went well, what didn't go so well and how we can prepare for an event like this in the future.”