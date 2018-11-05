Menu
RETURNING: Blues/roots act 19-Twenty are set to play at the Captain Cook 1770 Festival next year.
News

Music festival veterans return to Captain Cook 1770 Festival

MATT HARRIS
by
5th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

MUSIC festival veterans 19-Twenty will return to the Captain Cook 1770 Festival next year bringing their energetic mix of blues, folk and rock.

The 27th Captain Cook 1770 Festival will be held over May 24-26 in what is promising to be three days of surf, soul and sound.

19-Twenty are a three-piece band from Wollongong featuring Kane Dennelly playing guitar and vocals, John Gwilliam on the upright bass and Syd Green playing drums.

With infectious riffs and groovy beats, 19-Twenty have been whipping up a frenzy on the festival scene for a number of years.

 

GROOVE: Kane Dennelly and John Gwilliam from 19-Twenty performing at Under The Trees last year.
Performing anywhere and everywhere, this straight-up independent act have been blazing throughout Europe and Australia, gaining new music fans from their live shows.

They have been playing their high-energy sonic party nationally, headlining sell-out shows and festivals and have toured around Australia seven times.

The band will be joined by other local and guest artists at the festival, which will also include street food, plenty of market stalls and interactive demonstrations and workshops for kids and adults.

Visit queensland.com/en-au/event/captain-cook-1770-festival for more information.

