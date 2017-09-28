29°
Band playing country classics is headed our way

EXPERIENCE: The band's lead singer has been singing and playing music for 39 years.
EXPERIENCE: The band's lead singer has been singing and playing music for 39 years.
Julia Bartrim
VANESSA Sanger once patrolled the streets of Tamworth as a cop, but next January, she and her band will play on stage at the Country Music Festival Tamworth.

This weekend though, Vanessa & Highway 65 play Gladstone and Tannum Sands.

The multi-talented lead vocalist says her mantra is 'fail to plan, plan to fail'.

Not only does she sing and play acoustic guitar, she's also the band's manager, and musical director.

On top of this, she's a mum and on top of that, she helps run a private investigation business with her husband.

Because of all this, Vanessa is a big fan of the calendar diary.

"Everyday I have a set plan of what I need to do, who I need to contact,” she said.

The former police officer, turned musician, says her background in the force helps her deal with rowdy crowds at a gig.

"We like to have a lot of fun, we take requests, we look at the crowd and we think: what would you like to listen to?” she said.

"We like to get the crowd involved ... it's like a party.”

The band's other members are Ray Cullen, Max Murphy and Chris and Vicki Pritchard.

Gladstone Observer
