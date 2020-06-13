Band-Aid launching racially diverse range

Band-Aid has copped a wave of mixed reviews from consumers on the back of brand’s launch of its inclusive new line of bandages. Picture: Supplied.

Band-Aid has copped a wave of mixed reviews from consumers on the back of brand’s launch of its inclusive new line of bandages. Picture: Supplied.

After years of petitions, Band-Aid will now launch a new line of bandages in a range of different skin tone colours - from beige to dark brown - to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin," the firm announced Thursday.

The bandage brand, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson, said it plans to roll out the new product in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement amid protests against racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.

The news was largely met with support on social media, with most applauding the company for finally catering to all of its customers.

"Some will say it's not enough, others will say it took too long. While there's no arguing both points, if this is what it takes to make progress, I'll take it," shared one Twitter user.

99 years after creating band-aids, Johnson & Johnson announces its offering a flesh color that doesn’t just match white skin.



Took long enough. Never too late. pic.twitter.com/4yYgidvJ2v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2020

for people who say white privilege isn't real i've never been able to buy a band-aid that was anywhere close to my skin tone until now, in 2020. band-aids have existed since 1920. pic.twitter.com/wmjFgLrbyt — ℓαу. | bIm (@softlcorp) June 13, 2020

BAND-AID has been around for roughly 100 years and in 2020 they’re finally developing bandages in different shades of brown and black. pic.twitter.com/Gbbbqo1iXE — Philip Pirkovic (@philpirkovic) June 12, 2020

Others argued the brand's efforts are fruitless, and have come too little too late. "It took 100 years Band-Aid. #WeSeeYou," noted one Twitter user.

I’m sorry but #BandAid pissed me off, oh now POC/ Black people exist to yall? how long did it take for you guys to create bandaids for darker skin tones, literally took a worldwide protest. I’m insulted but at least my kids won’t feel as left out as I/ we did (hopefully). — timabaee✨ (@xfatimsx) June 13, 2020

They did it guys! Band-Aid ended racism!! pic.twitter.com/hFsDIdnQdg — SpongeBob.. At Night! (@spongefacts_alt) June 13, 2020

All these companies pandering to black lives is to not lose sales. I’m not impressed with the bandaid brand JUST now coming out with bandaids in different shades. In fact, it makes me wanna support black owned businesses even more. — Cindy Noir✨ (@Ebony_QT) June 13, 2020

The Band-Aid was invented in 1920. 100 years ago. https://t.co/282383CXg6 — ceo of antifa (@doinkpatrol) June 12, 2020

Way to put a literal Band-Aid on the problem. pic.twitter.com/uW13LNvEMW — Tooky “nonessential” Kavanagh (@TookyMonster) June 13, 2020



For years, advocates have petitioned the brand to produce a broad range of skin tones.

The company didn't say when the new Band-Aids would hit the shelves.

In 2018, the multi-tone bandage company Tru-Colour, which celebrates different racial identities, made its way into Target stores nationwide.

