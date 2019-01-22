Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some roads across the Banana region will be upgraded.
Some roads across the Banana region will be upgraded. Kevin Farmer
News

Find out which roads in the Banana region will get upgrades

Mark Zita
by
22nd Jan 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE BANANA Shire Council has commenced works to repair roads damaged by ex-tropical cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Approximately $4.5 million from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority will be spent to repair 160 kilometres of roads across the shire.

Mayor Nev Ferrier said the council is pleased to receive the funds from the State Government.

"The sections of these roads being fixed were damaged during the flood," Cr Ferrier said.

"It has to be stressed that the funding can only be used to repair those specific sections of each road damaged during the rain event."

Roads included in the works include sections of Jambin-Goovigen Rd, Moura-Baralaba Rd and Theodore-Moura Rd.

"For some roads, this maintenance is conducted in accordance with the classification of the road," Cr Ferrier said.

Road Name Locality
Coreen Water Board Road Orange Creek
Cowans Lane Jambin
Davis Road 2 Orange Creek
Dudarkos Road Callide
Argoon Kilburnie Road Dumgree/Callide
Earlsfield Road Jambin
Frawleys Road Prospect/Thangool
Geigers Road Goovigen
Goovigen Connection Road Goovigen
Goovigen Rannes Road Goovigen
Harchs Road Orange Creek
Harsants Road Lawgi Dawes
Hibbs Road Goovigen
Hogans Lane Jambin
Inverness Road Dumgree/Callide
Jambin Three Ways Road Jambin
Jambin Dakenba Road Jambin
Jambin Goovigen Road Goovigen
Jewells Road Greycliffe
Johnson Parry Road Orange Creek
Kents Road Prospect
Leightons Road Greycliffe
Lucys Road Greycliffe/Goovigen
Belldeen Defence Road Banana
Bells Creek Tennis Court Road Jambin
Blacks Road Dumgree
Bongers Lane Jambin
Mallinsons Road Jambin
Martins Road Goovigen
McCarthys Road Jambin
Melcers Road Jambin
Orange Creek Road Orange Creek
Orange Creek School Bus Road Orange Creek
Parrys Road Orange Creek
Pattersons Road Goovigen
Redshirt Road Dumgree
Reimers Road Orange Creek
Roleys Lane Goovigen
Tognolini Baldwin Road Dakenba
Tomlins Road Dixalea
Zischkes Lane Prospect
Colombo Road Kianga
Coolum Road Alberta
Davis Road 1 Kokotungo
Denby Road Alberta
Drakes Road Kokotungo
Fairview Road Banana
Baileys Road Kokotungo
Harcourt Road Baralaba
Harcourt Baralaba Road Baralaba
Banana Baralaba Road Banana
Banana Mungi Road Banana
Baralaba Kooemba Road Kokotungo
Bindaree Road Moura
Bindaree Harcourt Road Baralaba
Alberta Road Alberta
Byrnes Road Alberta
Baccons Road Baralaba
Forest Hills Road Glenmoral
Burnley Road Glenmoral
Hat Creek Road Alberta
Hetheringtons Road Kokotungo
Hinemoa Road Alberta
Kokotungo Don River Road Kokotungo
Kokotungo Wandoo Road Kokotungo
Krauses Road Banana
Lowries 2 Road Kokotungo
Lowries Road Kokotungo
Moura Baralaba Road Moura
Moura Bindaree Road Moura
Olinda Road Kokotungo
Remfreys Road Kokotungo
Riders Road Kokotungo
Robyn Nott Road Broadmere
Swans Road Tarramba
Wardles Road Banana
Overdeen Road Woolein
Tearaway Road Alberta
A C Rideout Road VALENTINE PLAINS
Alcocks Road VALENTINE PLAINS
Banana Holdings Road BANANA
Blanchs Road THANGOOL
Blue Hills Road LAWGI DAWES
Bowketts Lane PROSPECT
Calvale Road VALENTINE PLAINS
Coal Road DUMGREE
Cocups Road MOUNT MURCHISON
Coupes Road BANANA
Eichmanns Road VALENTINE PLAINS/THANGOOL
Ian McCauley Way DUMGREE
Kavanaghs Road BANANA
Kroombit Station Road VALENTINE PLAINS
Lobegeiers Road THANGOOL
Lookerbie Circle THANGOOL/LAWGI DAWES
Meissners Road THANGOOL
Moore Schubert Road LAWGI DAWES
Mullers Road WOWAN
Mullers Road VALENTINE PLAINS/THANGOOL
Mullers Lane PROSPECT
Norths Road BANANA
Peakes Hungerford Road VALENTINE PLAINS
Pelican Point Road MOUNT MURCHISON
Potts Road LAWGI DAWES
Rawbelle Road CAMBOON
Rideouts Road LAWGI DAWES
Roys Road LAWGI DAWES
Russells Lane THANGOOL
Russian Club Road THANGOOL
Schabes Road LAWGI DAWES
Schloss Road THANGOOL
Valentine Plains Road VALENTINE PLAINS
Austins Road ISLA
Beckers Road WARNOAH
Behrendorffs Road WARNOAH
Boat Ramp Road ISLA
Boughyard Road CRACOW
Burnside McClellan Road WARNOAH/KIANGA
Carmodys Road CAMBOON
Carnells Road WOWAN
Currajong Road GLENHAUGHTON
Defence Road CASTLE CREEK
Dukes Plain Road ISLA
Edwards Road ROUNDSTONE
Flagstaff Road GLENMORAL
Geneva Road BANANA
Ghinghinda Road GWAMBEGWINE/GHINGHINDA
Gibbs Road LONESOME CREEK
Gibihi Road BANANA
Glen Heaton Road WESTWOOD
Glenbar Road GLENMORAL
Glenmoral Roundstone Road ISLA
Goolara Heinekes Road LONESOME CREEK
Gunns Road LONESOME CREEK
H Elliotts Road CASTLE CREEK
Harrisons Road GLENMORAL
Hindles Road KIANGA/GLENMORAL
Kitty Maran Road LONESOME CREEK/CAMBOON
L Andersons Road TARRAMBA
Letchford Road LONESOME CREEK
Malakoff Road LONESOME CREEK
Moogine Road WARNOAH
Nipan Road BANANA/KIANGA
Sawmill Road ISLA
Shawlands Road CASTLE CREEK
Stockyard Creek Road CAMBOON
The Bend Road SPRING CREEK/TAROOM
Theodore Moura Road LONESOME CREEK/KIANGA
Three Chain Road MOURA/KIANGA
Watsons Road LONESOME CREEK
Woodleigh Road KIANGA
Woolthorpe Road LONESOME CREEK
Youngers Road CAMBOON
banana region banana shire council road upgrades
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    MIPEC snapped up by interstate company

    premium_icon MIPEC snapped up by interstate company

    Business WORKERS at Gladstone's MIPEC have been reassured their jobs are secure after the company was snapped up by an interstate company.

    CCTV BUST: Man a 'risk to community' after alleged attacks

    premium_icon CCTV BUST: Man a 'risk to community' after alleged attacks

    News A GLADSTONE man has been labelled a "risk to the community".

    SuperCoach NRL study guide: Broncos

    premium_icon SuperCoach NRL study guide: Broncos

    Rugby League NRL SuperCoach 2019 team study guide: Brisbane Broncos.