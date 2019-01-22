Find out which roads in the Banana region will get upgrades

Some roads across the Banana region will be upgraded.

THE BANANA Shire Council has commenced works to repair roads damaged by ex-tropical cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Approximately $4.5 million from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority will be spent to repair 160 kilometres of roads across the shire.

Mayor Nev Ferrier said the council is pleased to receive the funds from the State Government.

"The sections of these roads being fixed were damaged during the flood," Cr Ferrier said.

"It has to be stressed that the funding can only be used to repair those specific sections of each road damaged during the rain event."

Roads included in the works include sections of Jambin-Goovigen Rd, Moura-Baralaba Rd and Theodore-Moura Rd.

"For some roads, this maintenance is conducted in accordance with the classification of the road," Cr Ferrier said.