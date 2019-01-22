Find out which roads in the Banana region will get upgrades
THE BANANA Shire Council has commenced works to repair roads damaged by ex-tropical cyclone Debbie in 2017.
Approximately $4.5 million from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority will be spent to repair 160 kilometres of roads across the shire.
Mayor Nev Ferrier said the council is pleased to receive the funds from the State Government.
"The sections of these roads being fixed were damaged during the flood," Cr Ferrier said.
"It has to be stressed that the funding can only be used to repair those specific sections of each road damaged during the rain event."
Roads included in the works include sections of Jambin-Goovigen Rd, Moura-Baralaba Rd and Theodore-Moura Rd.
"For some roads, this maintenance is conducted in accordance with the classification of the road," Cr Ferrier said.
|Road Name
|Locality
|Coreen Water Board Road
|Orange Creek
|Cowans Lane
|Jambin
|Davis Road 2
|Orange Creek
|Dudarkos Road
|Callide
|Argoon Kilburnie Road
|Dumgree/Callide
|Earlsfield Road
|Jambin
|Frawleys Road
|Prospect/Thangool
|Geigers Road
|Goovigen
|Goovigen Connection Road
|Goovigen
|Goovigen Rannes Road
|Goovigen
|Harchs Road
|Orange Creek
|Harsants Road
|Lawgi Dawes
|Hibbs Road
|Goovigen
|Hogans Lane
|Jambin
|Inverness Road
|Dumgree/Callide
|Jambin Three Ways Road
|Jambin
|Jambin Dakenba Road
|Jambin
|Jambin Goovigen Road
|Goovigen
|Jewells Road
|Greycliffe
|Johnson Parry Road
|Orange Creek
|Kents Road
|Prospect
|Leightons Road
|Greycliffe
|Lucys Road
|Greycliffe/Goovigen
|Belldeen Defence Road
|Banana
|Bells Creek Tennis Court Road
|Jambin
|Blacks Road
|Dumgree
|Bongers Lane
|Jambin
|Mallinsons Road
|Jambin
|Martins Road
|Goovigen
|McCarthys Road
|Jambin
|Melcers Road
|Jambin
|Orange Creek Road
|Orange Creek
|Orange Creek School Bus Road
|Orange Creek
|Parrys Road
|Orange Creek
|Pattersons Road
|Goovigen
|Redshirt Road
|Dumgree
|Reimers Road
|Orange Creek
|Roleys Lane
|Goovigen
|Tognolini Baldwin Road
|Dakenba
|Tomlins Road
|Dixalea
|Zischkes Lane
|Prospect
|Colombo Road
|Kianga
|Coolum Road
|Alberta
|Davis Road 1
|Kokotungo
|Denby Road
|Alberta
|Drakes Road
|Kokotungo
|Fairview Road
|Banana
|Baileys Road
|Kokotungo
|Harcourt Road
|Baralaba
|Harcourt Baralaba Road
|Baralaba
|Banana Baralaba Road
|Banana
|Banana Mungi Road
|Banana
|Baralaba Kooemba Road
|Kokotungo
|Bindaree Road
|Moura
|Bindaree Harcourt Road
|Baralaba
|Alberta Road
|Alberta
|Byrnes Road
|Alberta
|Baccons Road
|Baralaba
|Forest Hills Road
|Glenmoral
|Burnley Road
|Glenmoral
|Hat Creek Road
|Alberta
|Hetheringtons Road
|Kokotungo
|Hinemoa Road
|Alberta
|Kokotungo Don River Road
|Kokotungo
|Kokotungo Wandoo Road
|Kokotungo
|Krauses Road
|Banana
|Lowries 2 Road
|Kokotungo
|Lowries Road
|Kokotungo
|Moura Baralaba Road
|Moura
|Moura Bindaree Road
|Moura
|Olinda Road
|Kokotungo
|Remfreys Road
|Kokotungo
|Riders Road
|Kokotungo
|Robyn Nott Road
|Broadmere
|Swans Road
|Tarramba
|Wardles Road
|Banana
|Overdeen Road
|Woolein
|Tearaway Road
|Alberta
|A C Rideout Road
|VALENTINE PLAINS
|Alcocks Road
|VALENTINE PLAINS
|Banana Holdings Road
|BANANA
|Blanchs Road
|THANGOOL
|Blue Hills Road
|LAWGI DAWES
|Bowketts Lane
|PROSPECT
|Calvale Road
|VALENTINE PLAINS
|Coal Road
|DUMGREE
|Cocups Road
|MOUNT MURCHISON
|Coupes Road
|BANANA
|Eichmanns Road
|VALENTINE PLAINS/THANGOOL
|Ian McCauley Way
|DUMGREE
|Kavanaghs Road
|BANANA
|Kroombit Station Road
|VALENTINE PLAINS
|Lobegeiers Road
|THANGOOL
|Lookerbie Circle
|THANGOOL/LAWGI DAWES
|Meissners Road
|THANGOOL
|Moore Schubert Road
|LAWGI DAWES
|Mullers Road
|WOWAN
|Mullers Road
|VALENTINE PLAINS/THANGOOL
|Mullers Lane
|PROSPECT
|Norths Road
|BANANA
|Peakes Hungerford Road
|VALENTINE PLAINS
|Pelican Point Road
|MOUNT MURCHISON
|Potts Road
|LAWGI DAWES
|Rawbelle Road
|CAMBOON
|Rideouts Road
|LAWGI DAWES
|Roys Road
|LAWGI DAWES
|Russells Lane
|THANGOOL
|Russian Club Road
|THANGOOL
|Schabes Road
|LAWGI DAWES
|Schloss Road
|THANGOOL
|Valentine Plains Road
|VALENTINE PLAINS
|Austins Road
|ISLA
|Beckers Road
|WARNOAH
|Behrendorffs Road
|WARNOAH
|Boat Ramp Road
|ISLA
|Boughyard Road
|CRACOW
|Burnside McClellan Road
|WARNOAH/KIANGA
|Carmodys Road
|CAMBOON
|Carnells Road
|WOWAN
|Currajong Road
|GLENHAUGHTON
|Defence Road
|CASTLE CREEK
|Dukes Plain Road
|ISLA
|Edwards Road
|ROUNDSTONE
|Flagstaff Road
|GLENMORAL
|Geneva Road
|BANANA
|Ghinghinda Road
|GWAMBEGWINE/GHINGHINDA
|Gibbs Road
|LONESOME CREEK
|Gibihi Road
|BANANA
|Glen Heaton Road
|WESTWOOD
|Glenbar Road
|GLENMORAL
|Glenmoral Roundstone Road
|ISLA
|Goolara Heinekes Road
|LONESOME CREEK
|Gunns Road
|LONESOME CREEK
|H Elliotts Road
|CASTLE CREEK
|Harrisons Road
|GLENMORAL
|Hindles Road
|KIANGA/GLENMORAL
|Kitty Maran Road
|LONESOME CREEK/CAMBOON
|L Andersons Road
|TARRAMBA
|Letchford Road
|LONESOME CREEK
|Malakoff Road
|LONESOME CREEK
|Moogine Road
|WARNOAH
|Nipan Road
|BANANA/KIANGA
|Sawmill Road
|ISLA
|Shawlands Road
|CASTLE CREEK
|Stockyard Creek Road
|CAMBOON
|The Bend Road
|SPRING CREEK/TAROOM
|Theodore Moura Road
|LONESOME CREEK/KIANGA
|Three Chain Road
|MOURA/KIANGA
|Watsons Road
|LONESOME CREEK
|Woodleigh Road
|KIANGA
|Woolthorpe Road
|LONESOME CREEK
|Youngers Road
|CAMBOON