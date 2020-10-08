Banana Shire given a sign that all is not right

Banana Shire Council will introduce new greeting and farewell signs throughout the district following a meeting resolution recently.

THE majority of community information signs in the Banana Shire, including ones used to greet and farewell visitors, have been found to be non-compliant with council and main roads requirements.

The discovery during a recent inspection carried out by the council's officers has prompted the local authority to take action.

Officers looked at all council owned signs within the shire which included street, pole and admin banner systems.

In Biloela alone there are 12 street banner, four pole banner and six admin banner systems in place.

During the inspection process, it was noted the majority of the community information signs, including wind-up notice board signs and tourist information signs had heavily deteriorated.

Not only did the signs show a high level of deterioration, but they were also found to be non-compliant with council and main roads requirements.

To rectify the problem, $150,000 was included in the council's 2020/21 capital budget ($100,000 tourist signs and $50,000 community signs) for the replacement/upgrading of these

deteriorated signs.

The council signalled an intention to include signage upgrades in future capital budgets.

The replacement of signs in the townships of Thangool, Banana and Baralaba are all underway and are expected be completed by the end of the year.

The council anticipates that Biloela will also be completed in the 2020/21 budget, with a total of 36 signs throughout the shire set for a refresh.

The Moura, Wowan, Jambin, Goovigen and Theodore communities have been identified as the next highest priority areas for completion in the 2021/22 financial year.