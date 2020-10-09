Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service will get an increased donation of $7500 from Banana Shire Council for the 2020/21 financial year.
News

Banana Shire boosts its chopper service funding

Jacobbe McBride , jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
BANANA Shire Council has decided to raise its funding contribution to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The boost comes after the service sought financial assistance from local

governments in the areas it services to enable it to remain operational.

In recent correspondence penned to the council, the service said its costs were extensive.

The average expense to transfer a patient from the Banana Shire to Rockhampton Hospital was about $12000, according to RACQ CHRS figures.

Twelve responses and 39 inter-hospital transfers in the six months to April this year, had meant the service’s fees for the Banana Shire region totalled $612,000.

Banana Shire Council has supported the service financially since 2007 with an annual contribution of $5500, however, this amount has now been increased.

The council resolved at its ordinary meeting on September 23 to commit to an annual contribution of $7500 for the 2020/21 financial year.

Additionally council requested the service provide a report on the number of services provided to Banana Shire in 2019-2020.

