Banana Shire a chance to share in $100 million

FINGERS CROSSED: The Banana Shire Council is developing a list of projects that will be submitted to the State Government for consideration under the RCIF.

THE Banana Shire could be poised to benefit from a portion of $100 million of funding through the State Government's Resources Community Infrastructure Fund.

Announced on Monday under a Memorandum of Understanding, the Government and Queensland Resources Council have settled arrangements for resource companies to mcontribute to the voluntary fund totalling $70 million over three years.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said the council was developing a list of projects to be submitted to the State Government for consideration under the RCIF.

"The RCIF allows for resources companies to contribute financially towards key projects within the communities that they operate," Cr Ferrier said.

"It allows for projects to be carried in these communities that could otherwise be delayed or not realised due to a lack of external funding."

Treasurer and Minister for Planning and Infrastructure Cameron Dick said the fund would deliver $100 million over three years towards projects targeted at improving economic and social infrastructure across Queensland's resources communities.

"While Covid-19 has wrought terrible damage on the lives and businesses of Queenslanders, some of our traditional, regionally focused industries like mining and agriculture have spared us from even greater economic damage," Mr Dick said.

"They've kept Queenslanders employed and continued to generate export revenue for our state.

"I am pleased that by partnering with Queensland's mining sector, we are able to deliver for regional resource communities through this new fund.

"The RCIF will supplement existing planned state community infrastructure, as well as the investment by resource companies, and deliver additional benefit to Queensland resource communities, for the workers and their families who live there."

As part of the 2019-20 Budget and to get the RCIF rolling, the state committed to contributing $30 million to the RCIF over three years.

An expert Advisory Committee, comprising government, resource community and industry representatives, will review and make recommendations for allocating funding for community infrastructure projects in Queensland resource communities.