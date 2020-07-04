FNQ banana farmer Sukhwinder Singh Maan amassed over 35 million views on TikTok showing off his banana cutting technique.

A FAR North banana grower has found unexpected viral success after sharing a video showing off his two-swing harvesting technique on TikTok.

Sukhwinder Singh Maan was out harvesting bananas on his Innisfail property when his cousin offered to film him.

He sent the video of his impressive method of getting the bananas down with two smooth chops and uploaded it to TikTok, set to Jatt De Star by Avkash Mann. The video exploded, picking up 10 million views on the popular social media app after a day, and was yesterday at 35 million views.

"It feels really good, I can't imagine it getting shown to that many people," he said.

Though certainly impressive on video, Mr Singh Maan said it actually wasn't the most practical way to harvest bananas.

"Cutting it like that is not the ideal way to do it, it's not a safe way to do picking and can be bad for our back," he said.

"I came to Australia 12 years ago, I've lived in Cairns and Innisfail growing bananas for most of it, and this has shown a lot of people who saw it in India that there's a lot of hard work that goes into it."

Mr Singh Maan's videos are under his friend's account @grewal5911g.

Originally published as Banana farmer goes viral with TikTok technique