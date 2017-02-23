32°
Local town's move to ban plastic bags gains traction

Chris Lees | 23rd Feb 2017 1:55 AM Updated: 1:55 AM

A CAMPAIGN to ban plastic bags in Agnes Water is continuing to gain momentum.

Discovery Coast Environment Group is behind the push.

Treasurer Amber Lowcock said pretty much everyone in the town knew about it now.

"Everyone that we've talked to have started making more conscious decisions in their household," she said.

"Especially the children in the community, because we gave bags to every child that goes to the Christian college as well as the state school.

"It's been imprinted in them ... a lot of them use them as their library bags and they see them on a daily basis."

Discovery Coast Environment Group treasurer Amber Lowcock and Brian Mckeown with the group's bags.
Discovery Coast Environment Group treasurer Amber Lowcock and Brian Mckeown with the group's bags.

Ms Lowcock said backpackers who visited the area were buying and using their environmentally friendly bags.

"A lot of people are coming from countries where they don't have plastic bags, so they really like to encourage it when they stay in towns like this," she said.

It has been almost a year since the environmental group began their campaign.

"We've been fundraising non-stop to do a re-order of our calico bags," Ms Lowcock said.

"We'll be redesigning them a little bit, just based on the feedback from the community."

The State Government has released a discussion paper to ban plastic bags statewide.

Ms Lowcock said hopefully the ban would happen.

Go to www.ehp.qld.gov.au/waste to have your say as submissions close Monday.

Topics:  environment gladstone gladstone region plastic bags

