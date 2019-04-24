BALLOT DRAW RESULTS: Beers takes top spot

Today's draw for the order of the ballot revealed Flynn voters will have eight candidates to choose from at the upcoming election.

Today's draw for the order of the ballot revealed Flynn voters will have eight candidates to choose from at the upcoming election.

LABOR'S candidate for Flynn Zac Beers will take the top spot on the ballot paper for the May 18 Federal Election.

Flynn voters will have eight candidates to choose from at the upcoming election.

Today the order on the ballot sheet was decided.

Mr Beers walked away with the number one position on the ballot paper.

Member for Flynn Nationals' Ken O'Dowd drew the short straw this time around, finishing in the eighth position.

The draw has also revealed new candidates vying for the seat of Flynn, independents Duncan Scott and Murray Peterson and running for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party Marcus Hiesler.

A surprise has also come from the United Australia Party, which canned its former candidate for Flynn Jacob Rush.

Nathan Hall is the new candidate for Flynn for UAP.

Ballot order:

1: Zac Beers (Labor)

2: Nathan David Harris (UAP)

3: Jaiben Baker (Greens)

4: Murray Peterson (Independent)

5: Sharon Lohse (One Nation)

6: Duncan Scott (Independent)

7: Marcus Hiesler (Conservative National Party)

8: Ken O'Dowd (Liberal National Party)