Ballina restaurant workers wear masks to serve diners

French restaurant Che Bon debuted the new measure last week, said co-owners chef Rodolphe Ferreol and partner Pascale Moreau.

Mr Ferreol said all six staff serving diners were now required to wear face masks and they started this last week.

"Considering what is happening everywhere, and being French, we know what's happening in Europe, where everyone is wearing masks these days," he said.

"We thought we could not do a lot, but this is the one thing we can do to help out.

"We are doing our part.

"We are doing this for the staff working on the restaurant's floor as well as our customers.

"Our staff adapted very well, they saw the benefit of it and it allowed us to have a good chat and for them to feel safe."

In order to stay open during the pandemic, the restaurant has made a number of operational changes.

"First we did takeaway, and then we had lunch service, but now we are only doing dinners and we have a smaller maximum of people allowed in the restaurant," Mr Ferreol said.

"We are gathering everyone's data who comes in also, in case they need to be contacted.

"Maybe we will be operating like this for a long time, who knows? Only time will tell."

The entrepreneur said customers' reaction had been mostly positive.

"Most of them didn't comment, but those who did acknowledged it would not be easy to serve wearing a mask, but it made them feel even more comfortable."

"It has been very positive."

Che Bon is located at 37-41 Cherry St, Ballina.