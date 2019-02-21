Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Ballina man was arrested on Tuesday night.
A Ballina man was arrested on Tuesday night. Trevor Veale
Crime

Ballina man charged with threatening to kill people

Aisling Brennan
by
20th Feb 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 21st Feb 2019 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has been charged with intimidation after threatening to kill people inside a Ballina home.

Ballina Police will allege at 8.30pm on Tuesday a 33-year-old Ballina man attended a Norton Street Ballina address.

While at the property, the man bashed his fists on the screen door and made threats to kill the occupants.

Police arrived soon after and saw the 33-year-old trying to gain entry to the house before turning on police with his fists up.

Police used defensive techniques to subdue the man.

During the man's arrest, a 49-year-old Ballina woman hindered police efforts.

Police used capsicum spray to control both the man and the woman during the incident.

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with intimidation and destroying property.

Meanwhile, the woman was charged for hindering police efforts.

Both will face Ballina Local Court in March.

More Stories

ballina crime ballina local court ballina police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Biloela teenager entrapped at private residence

    Biloela teenager entrapped at private residence

    News The incident occurred just before 7am this morning.

    • 21st Feb 2019 7:56 AM
    Politicians say funding precedent has been set for dredging

    premium_icon Politicians say funding precedent has been set for dredging

    News Millions spent elsewhere on other dredging projects used as example.

    Free money: Call to make use of former mayor's fund

    premium_icon Free money: Call to make use of former mayor's fund

    News Trust fund, separate to council, was set up by the late Col Brown.

    Incoming cruise ship nearing its 50th birthday

    premium_icon Incoming cruise ship nearing its 50th birthday

    News The MS Albatros has had a number of name changes during its life.