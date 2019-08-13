Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Broby Martin has been sentenced.
Broby Martin has been sentenced. Facebook
Crime

Ballina amateur boxer behind bars over attack

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Aug 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA boxer has been sentenced for an aggravated assault he committed in 2017.

Broby Martin, 28, was sentenced on Monday in the Lismore District Court to an aggregate term of imprisonment from June 5, 2018 until March 4, 2020, with a non-parole period of 16 months.

He is expected to be released on parole on October 4, 2019.

Martin had pleaded guilty in May, 2019, to breaching an apprehended violence order and assaulting a man occasioning actual bodily harm in the early hours of February 24, 2017, in Ballina.

The Department of Public Prosecutions also charged Martin with unlawful violence that would have caused the victim to "have feared for their safety" at the time of the attack, to which Martin had also pleaded guilty.

Martin, who was an amateur boxer in Ballina, had previously been granted bail on September 24, 2018.

More Stories

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dad released on parole after police drug raid

    premium_icon Dad released on parole after police drug raid

    News A FATHER was sentenced to jail with immediate parole last week after police executed a search warrant at his address

    Talks of new Gladstone pilot plant at US trade mission

    premium_icon Talks of new Gladstone pilot plant at US trade mission

    Business Discussions were held into how the government could assist.

    OPEN: Pizzeria serving authentic Italian recipe

    premium_icon OPEN: Pizzeria serving authentic Italian recipe

    Business A new pizzeria has opened in the Gladstone region

    Tannum Sands bank branch to close after 15 years

    premium_icon Tannum Sands bank branch to close after 15 years

    News It leaves just one banking branch in Tannum Sands.