Gladstone’s Jordan Porter breaks past Rockhampton defence. PHOTO: Nick Kossatch
Sport

Ballers prove they’ve got the power at CQJBC

Sam Reynolds
samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Dec 2019 3:30 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone junior basketballers took to the court at Rockhampton at the weekend for the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition.

The under-16 girls’ side went undefeated.

They beat the Rockhampton Cyclones 86-46 and 59-54.

The Bundaberg Bears also felt the force of the Power side, going down 50-54 and 31-83.

Erin Harvey topscored in three of the matches, averaging 19.75 points.

Eli Walsh led the team’s scoring against Bundaberg with 17 points.

Winning two of four games, the under-16 boys’ side also had a good weekend.

Their wins came against the Rockhampton Jets (140-33) and Maryborough Magic (104-34).

Darcy Dredge made his debut for the under-16 team at the carnival.

He said the team played good offence in their wins.

“We just need to improve at training a bit more,” he said.

However, good defence and plays weren’t enough to beat the Rockhampton Rockets or Bundaberg Bulls.

“We weren’t ready or energetic,” Dredge said.

“We weren’t playing our best game.”

Cooper Rhodes top scored in three of the four games, averaging 31 points per game.

The under-16s will head to Bundaberg in February.

