Ballerinas pointe way to success

BALLERINAS in Gladstone are celebrating highly successful results following world-standard examinations.

Students from En Pointe Dance School were assessed in August by adjudicators from the UK-based Royal Academy of Dance.

School director and dance teacher Taryn Dunn said the positive results which came through one week ago were "overwhelming”.

"I had 37 students sit exams and of them 32 gained distinctions, which is the highest mark you can get, and five gained merits, which is the second-highest mark,” Ms Dunn said.

She said a result of such standards was promising news for a regional dance school.

"In regional centres, it's pretty rare,” she said.

"I think in bigger centres with more experience, like down in Brisbane, they might obtain it but for kids that are just coming in for two lessons a week, to be able to obtain that is pretty good.

"I'm very proud of them, to say the least.”

Ms Dunn said she hoped her students, aged 6-15, would continue performing well and eventually be able to compete against bigger cities.

Her students participated in three eisteddfods this year in Gladstone, Biloela and Bundaberg.

"We had tremendous success in all three of those as well, so the girls are dancing well, they really are,” she said.

"Anything that they want to achieve, I hope (they can).”

Ms Dunn trained for two years to obtain a teaching certificate which would allow her students to sit the Royal Academy of Dance exams.

She has taught ballet for 13 years and opened En Pointe Dance School four years ago.

"I danced for 21 years of my life, did full-time study with dance and tried to go professional,” she said.

"Then returned back to Gladstone and began the school.

"It's my passion - I love it, live it, breathe it.”

The RAD has 5898 registered teachers in 36 countries.