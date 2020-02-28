Baker’s back for Capras’ women

RUGBY LEAGUE: Australian Jillaroo and Brisbane Broncos and Gladstone Wallabys star Chelsea Baker will play her first game for the CQ Capras in Saturday's trial, starting at 3pm, against the NQ Gold Stars at Rockhampton's Browne Park.

Baker's Wallabys' team-mate Zeah Lane will miss becuase of general soreness sustained from the trial against Souths Logan two weeks ago

Kelli Dunlop will also miss.

Queensland State of Origin squad member Elle Stitt will also debut for the Capras.

The club has received more good news in the countdown to the inaugural QRLW competition, with Central Queensland Indigenous Development coming on board as a major sponsor.

The women's game is one of four to be played, with the club's under-18, under-20 and Intrust Super Cup teams to take on the Mackay Cutters.

The women will be without Brisbane Bronco Tamika Upton, who is still recovering after being injured in this month's NRL Nines in Perth.

Coach Amanda Ohl said she would not be taking any chances with her star recruit with the QRLW season starting in just two weeks.

Ohl said she would be looking to Baker, Stitt and Mariah Storch to lead the way.

"The Stars are the other regional conglomerate and they'll have girls from Mackay, Townsville, Cairns and Moranbah," Ohl said.

"I expect another physical game."

