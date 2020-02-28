Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHE’S BACK: Chelsea Baker. PICTURE: Allan Reinikka
SHE’S BACK: Chelsea Baker. PICTURE: Allan Reinikka
Rugby League

Baker’s back for Capras’ women

Pam McKay
NICK KOSSATCH
and
28th Feb 2020 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Australian Jillaroo and Brisbane Broncos and Gladstone Wallabys star Chelsea Baker will play her first game for the CQ Capras in Saturday's trial, starting at 3pm, against the NQ Gold Stars at Rockhampton's Browne Park.

Baker's Wallabys' team-mate Zeah Lane will miss becuase of general soreness sustained from the trial against Souths Logan two weeks ago

Kelli Dunlop will also miss.

Queensland State of Origin squad member Elle Stitt will also debut for the Capras.

The club has received more good news in the countdown to the inaugural QRLW competition, with Central Queensland Indigenous Development coming on board as a major sponsor.

The women's game is one of four to be played, with the club's under-18, under-20 and Intrust Super Cup teams to take on the Mackay Cutters.

The women will be without Brisbane Bronco Tamika Upton, who is still recovering after being injured in this month's NRL Nines in Perth.

Coach Amanda Ohl said she would not be taking any chances with her star recruit with the QRLW season starting in just two weeks.

Ohl said she would be looking to Baker, Stitt and Mariah Storch to lead the way.

"The Stars are the other regional conglomerate and they'll have girls from Mackay, Townsville, Cairns and Moranbah," Ohl said.

"I expect another physical game."

RELATED LINK: Roosters crow on a soggy Saturday night at Calliope

RELATED STORY: Study the stats to tip an NRL winner

brisbane broncos camp capras chelsea baker jillaroos nrlw
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sick of the boom and the bust’: Gladstone's hydrogen future

        premium_icon ‘Sick of the boom and the bust’: Gladstone's hydrogen future

        News A CAUTIOUS approach has been taken with comparisons between Gladstone’s LNG boom and a burgeoning hydrogen industry.

        New GP joins team at Gladstone practice

        premium_icon New GP joins team at Gladstone practice

        Health Dr Shafiq Mamon brings a wealth of knowledge about skin cancer

        ‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

        premium_icon ‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

        Health Why this medical practice struggled to find a doctor

        Dog carer’s ‘heart rips’ as only 6 spots left

        premium_icon Dog carer’s ‘heart rips’ as only 6 spots left

        News GALLERY: See 21 of the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group’s cutest dogs that need a...

        • 28th Feb 2020 2:30 PM