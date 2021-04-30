Baker, Brigginshaw to face off in Browne Park blockbuster

Rugby league big guns Chelsea Baker and Ali Brigginshaw will battle it out in a Browne Park blockbuster on Saturday.

A forced reshuffle will result in skipper Baker returning to her traditional role of fullback for the CQ Capras in the much-anticipated clash at 6pm.

The Capras will be looking for their second win in the BHP Premiership when they tackle the star-studded Valleys Diehards, led by Queensland Origin and Brisbane Broncos captain Ali Brigginshaw.

Valleys Diehards captain Ali Brigginshaw wraps up North Queensland Gold Stars' player Jasmine Peters in their BHP Premiership clash. Picture: Brendan Radke

The women are the only Capras team in action this weekend, with the men’s teams having a bye due to the staging of three regional representative carnivals.

Coach Amanda Ohl is confident they can spring an upset this weekend after a spirited showing in their loss to competition leaders Burleigh last weekend.

The Capras were down 24-6 at half-time but a second-half resurgence saw the game finish at 36-16.

Ohl has had to make several changes to her line-up after winger Krystal Sulter was sidelined after suffering a concussion last weekend.

Having played the opening three games at number six, Baker will switch to fullback, Keysha Baker moves to the wing and Kailah Rogers will slot in at five-eighth.

CQ Capras winger Bree Spreadborough continues to impress.

Ohl said Baker, who has played much of her celebrated career in the number one jersey, would be instrumental.

“She’s going to be really important, given her experience at fullback,” she said.

“We missed a lot of tackles and got beaten through the middle last week so hopefully she tightens up the middle for us with her communication from behind.”

Ohl said while missed tackles proved costly against Burleigh, it was an improved performance from the Capras who had 52 per cent of the ball and completed at 73 per cent.

“We started playing a lot better football that we had been playing last week,” she said.

“Hopefully it’s a turning point for us and we can continue that momentum.

“It’s going to be another tough game. Valleys have a lot of NRLW and Queensland stars in their side.

“We just need to stick to our game plan. We won’t be singling out any particular player in their team, but we will be keeping a pretty close eye on Ali and her ball-playing and kicking ability.”

CQ Capras centre Jess Powell but in a big defensive effort against the Burleigh Bears last week. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

Ohl said every Capras player was impressing her in their own way.

She said winger Bree Spreadborough was getting better with every game, while centre Jess Powell’s defensive efforts last weekend were outstanding.

Second rower Mariah Storch, who only returned to the Capras a fortnight ago after having her first child in February, put in a powerhouse performance with 173m.

“All the girls are working hard and we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” she said.

Ohl is urging footy fans to turn out in force at Browne Park on Saturday night.

Entry is free thanks to SMW Group and gates open at 5pm.

Team line-ups for Round 4 of the BHP Premiership

CQ Capras: Chelsea Baker, Bree Spreadborough, Jessica Powell, Emmanita Paki, Keysha Baker, Kailah Rogers, Reeghyn Beardmore, Gemma Brennan, Mackenzie Reid, Naomi Clayton, Annette Brander, Sharni Upton, Mariah Storch, Meg Neven, Sophie O’Toole, Emmaley McMurdy, Mikayla Roe.

Valleys Diehards: Hayley Maddick, Shenae Ciesiolka, Meg Ward, Toni Hunt, Taylor Mapusua, Grace Griffin, Ali Brigginshaw, Brianna Clark, Lavinia Gould, Lauretta Leao-Seve, Kody House, Natassja Purontakanen, Savannah Pratten, Patrice Chambers, Emma Sykes, Jamie-Lee Lewis, Destiny Brill.

More stories

What coach most liked about Capras women’s win

Baker reveals qualities that hold Capras women in good stead

UP TO DATE: CQ Capras women’s squad for 2021