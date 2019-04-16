Baker blows nearly five times limit on late-night ciggie run

Baker, Glen Mathew Stokes drove to buy cigarettes when he was caught driving almost five times over the legal alcohol limit.

A BAKER who was caught driving nearly five times over the legal alcohol limit told police he only drank a couple of beers before driving to buy cigarettes.

The Caloundra Magistrates Court heard Glen Mathew Stokes, 30, struggled with alcoholism for about eight years before he was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.248 - just short of five times the general limit.

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Lee Allan, told the court police intercepted Stokes about 2.40am in a service station carpark along Nicklin Way, Aroona.

Snr Cnst Allan said Stokes told police he consumed two stubbies of Tooheys Extra Dry on the night of March 17, before going to buy cigarettes.

Stoke's defence lawyer, Temeka Sue-Tin, highlighted his significant struggles with alcohol and said he was in the "midst of a relapse" at the time of the offence.

Ms Sue-Tin said Stokes was prescribed medication for his addiction but ran out and "made the decision to turn to alcohol".

The court heard Stokes, a baker and business owner, was deeply remorseful for his actions and rarely drove because of his health struggles.

Acting Magistrate Andrew Walker said Stokes should be thankful he was able to appear in court after highlighting the significant dangers he put himself, and others in.

"To even think about driving with this in your system is going to be met with severe punishment," Mr Walker said.

Stokes was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for 13 months.

A conviction was recorded.