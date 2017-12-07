Baker a fan of women's NRL competition

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fresh from the Jillaroos' victorious Women's Rugby League World Cup campaign, Gladstone's Chelsea Baker has even more reasons to celebrate with yesterday's announcement regarding an NRL Women's Premiership in 2018.

Busy back on mum duties this week, Baker likes what she sees with the new women's competition.

"It sounds like something that will be really awesome,” Baker said.

"Six teams playing over four weeks - I think it's going to be great for our sport and to have it around the finals of the men will only help further women's rugby league.”

The Women's Premiership will be launched next season, along with a State of Origin match on the stand-alone representative weekend in June and Test matches for the Jillaroos in the Pacific and New Zealand.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said 40 players would be offered Jillaroos' contracts, which would include match payments.

An announcement on NRL Clubs aligned with the 2018 Women's Premiership teams will be made in the new year.

Baker supports the Broncos, Cowboys and Storm in the NRL, but wouldn't be phased playing for any team.

"I'm not a diehard supporter of any club but you'd be happy to represent any of them being a Queenslander,” she said.

"Obviously it would be an awesome achievement.”

Greenberg said the new competition was scheduled to be played as "double-headers” in the lead-up to and during NRL Finals matches, to ensure the women's teams are given the chance to play on the biggest stage.

The NRL boss said the women's game is the game's fastest growing participation segment and the NRL is determined to give female players new opportunities to perform.