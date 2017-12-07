Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Baker a fan of women's NRL competition

PROUD: Chelsea Baker displays her World Cup jersey. She is Jillaroo #136.
PROUD: Chelsea Baker displays her World Cup jersey. She is Jillaroo #136. Contributed GLA091117BAKER
MATT HARRIS
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fresh from the Jillaroos' victorious Women's Rugby League World Cup campaign, Gladstone's Chelsea Baker has even more reasons to celebrate with yesterday's announcement regarding an NRL Women's Premiership in 2018.

Busy back on mum duties this week, Baker likes what she sees with the new women's competition.

"It sounds like something that will be really awesome,” Baker said.

"Six teams playing over four weeks - I think it's going to be great for our sport and to have it around the finals of the men will only help further women's rugby league.”

The Women's Premiership will be launched next season, along with a State of Origin match on the stand-alone representative weekend in June and Test matches for the Jillaroos in the Pacific and New Zealand.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said 40 players would be offered Jillaroos' contracts, which would include match payments.

An announcement on NRL Clubs aligned with the 2018 Women's Premiership teams will be made in the new year.

Baker supports the Broncos, Cowboys and Storm in the NRL, but wouldn't be phased playing for any team.

"I'm not a diehard supporter of any club but you'd be happy to represent any of them being a Queenslander,” she said.

"Obviously it would be an awesome achievement.”

Greenberg said the new competition was scheduled to be played as "double-headers” in the lead-up to and during NRL Finals matches, to ensure the women's teams are given the chance to play on the biggest stage.

The NRL boss said the women's game is the game's fastest growing participation segment and the NRL is determined to give female players new opportunities to perform.

Topics:  australian jillaroos chelsea baker jillaroos nrl season 2018 women in league women's rugby league

Gladstone Observer
'We love you': Wife of missing Power coach pleads for public's help

'We love you': Wife of missing Power coach pleads for public's...

A 45-YEAR-OLD Boyne Valley man has been reported as missing.

Rotakids make their mark in a regional first

REGIONAL FIRST: Calliope State School Rotakids are helping homeless people by collecting personal care items.

The first regional Rotakids club is already making a difference.

Film Festival: Arrow on target for win

Gladstone filmmaker Clifton Schulke has been nominated as a finalist at the Capricorn Film Festival.

Experienced Gladstone filmmaker nominated as film fest Open finalist

'Bechtel saga is over': Lawyers reject class action

REJECTED: Shine Lawyers declines class action case against Bechtel.

Tax agent confirms class action will not progress.

Local Partners

Cullen eyes off full-time contract at Raiders

The immediate playing future of Calliope product Bill Cullen rests on his performance during pre-season.

No rest for Cridland ahead of Elite 8s

DUTY CALLS: Justin Cridland will swap the green and gold for Cowboys' colours is off to New Zaland to represent the Australian under-19 team.

Gladstone touch star selected for third E8 competition.

Russia gets booted from the Olympics

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach announces Russia has been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete under neutral flag