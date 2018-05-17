BAKE OFF: Who will be crowned vanilla slice champion

Have these Agnes Water cooks got what it takes to be crowned champion?

Four local cooks will go head-to-head next Sunday at 10.30am to make the perfect vanilla slice.

The slices will be tested for colour, pastry, presentation and most importantly, the taste.

With six judges on board, event manager Roy Nicolson said it was the first vanilla slice competition in the region.

Vanilla slice on the rocks. Photo: Erle Levey Erle Levey

The local cooks include Kath Williams from Holidays Cafe, 1770 Getaway's Vera Ferinac, Leisa Trickett at Cafe Discovery and Phil Geck from the 1770 Marina Cafe.

The competition is part of the 1770 Festival's activities.

"There are eight cafes in town but it will be a blind tasting to make sure it's fair,” he said.

"Our judges will not know whose vanilla slice they are tasting and of course will have a set of judging notes to guide them.”

Mr Nicolson said the idea came to him after he moved to the region and struggled to narrow down the best vanilla slice.

By the beach. Erle Levey

"All the cafes here do such a wonderful job so I had a hard time narrowing down which cafes made the best slice. But this competition will definitely help.

"It's just a bit of fun and a chance to showcase the marvellous cooks at Agnes Water.”