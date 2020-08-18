Bail refused for man who claimed white crystals were salt

NO BAIL: A man claims the white crystal substance he was allegedly found with was salt. Picture: Supplied

NO BAIL: A man claims the white crystal substance he was allegedly found with was salt. Picture: Supplied

A MAN allegedly found with 19.3g of a white crystal substance has instructed the substance was not drugs but salt.

Shannon Michael Rudd, 34, has been charged with 10 offences ranging from possessing dangerous drugs to possession of a knife in public and driving without a licence.

Mr Rudd appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail application which was objected to by the prosecution.

He was not required to enter a plea.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Mr Rudd has been upfront that he has an issue with substance misuse and desperately wanted help in that regard.

Ms Ditchfield said the white crystal substance he was allegedly found with was not drugs but salt.

She said it would be surprising for someone who was unemployed to be found with 19.3g of drugs as it was a significant amount that would cost a lot of money and there were no supply charges against Mr Rudd.

Ms Ditchfield said it could be five to six months before a certificate of analysis would be available.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the prosecution’s objection was strong and Mr Rudd was already facing several breaches of bail charges.

“I have no confidence he’s going to comply,” Mr Manthey said.

Mr Rudd’s bail was refused. He was remanded in custody and is due to be mentioned again on September 25.