Bail refused for alleged trespasser, Coke Zero fan

A MAN who police say they found hiding under a desk in the office of a Gladstone-based seaplane charter company has been refused bail on the basis he may pose a risk of reoffending.

Craig Adam Woodrow, who has a 17-page criminal history, is facing a break and enter charge over the incident, which took place on March 5 at Clinton.

He applied for bail at Gladstone Magistrates Court earlier this week.

The court was told officers responding to reports of a break-in at the office found Mr Woodrow under the desk after spotting an open can of Coke Zero sitting on top of it.

When they asked him what he was doing in the building, the court heard he told them he "had walked in to check it out, have a look."

He then allegedly told the officers he had got the drink "from inside the building."

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said another officer also found a damaged fly-screen on a window at the rear of the building.

Mr Woodrow is also facing a charge of trespassing after he was allegedly found by a witness in the yard behind Bob Jane T-Marts Gladstone on a separate occasion.

He allegedly told the witness he was "looking for an odd-sized tyre" then left the premises as the witness began to call the police.

Mr Woodrow's defence lawyer Rio Ramos conceded the strength of the Crown's case, but said any alleged offending at the seaplane premises was "possibly at the lower end of the scale".

"He wasn't breaking anything, he wasn't stealing anything," she said.

She said he was prepared to report to police five days a week and not enter or approach either business.

However, Magistrate Melanie Ho refused bail on the basis there was an unacceptable risk Mr Woodrow would reoffend, also citing the risk he would contact witnesses in an unrelated matter.

The case was adjourned to April 9, with Mr Woodrow set to appear via video link.

The can of Coke Zero has been seized by police for forensic examination.