Accused Gladstone drug trafficker has 'no source of income'

A GLADSTONE man has been refused bail after appearing in court on a drug trafficking charge.

Nathan Harris was charged with trafficking ice following searches on homes at Central Lane and Auckland St on Thursday.

He appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday but has not entered a plea at this time.

The alleged trafficking occurred while Harris was on bail for other drug offences, including drug supply and possession of ice.

The offending allegedly occurred over 12 months, up until Thursday.

ACCUSED: Police allege an accused ice supplier has no income without drugs.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Harris had initially been charged with drug supply, but "more facts had evolved", leading to the trafficking charge.

"He has continued to offend," Sgt Stevens said.

"In admissions made by the defendant, he has talked about the timespan in which he has been trafficking."

"He was intercepted, his phone was located and examined, and he was seen to be supplying drugs."

Sgt Stevens said trafficking drugs was Harris's main source of income, and, if granted bail, it was likely that he would continue to offend because he would need the money to survive.

"If he is to stop offending, he has no source of income," he said.

"The chance of him reoffending is strong."

Magistrate Melanie Ho agreed, and refused Harris's bail application.