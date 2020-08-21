BAIL GRANTED: DV accused ordered to leave town

BAIL GRANTED: A 19-year-old has been ordered to leave town while his proceedings are ongoing.

BAIL GRANTED: A 19-year-old has been ordered to leave town while his proceedings are ongoing.

A 19-year-old Gladstone man accused of assault occasioning bodily harm as a domestic violence offence has been banned from entering Gladstone, except for court dates, until the matter is finalised.

The man has been charged with animal cruelty, assaults occasioning bodily harm, breach of bail, contravening a domestic violence order and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The man’s bail was objected to by police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd who submitted supporting photographs and police statements in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

READ MORE: Six heavy beers and he drove to go fishing

READ MORE: Drunk man got behind wheel to ‘clear his head’

“These are serious charges, if he’s found guilty he’s not at risk of serving too much time,” Mr Boyd said.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the most serious AOBH charge would be contested and with the time it would take to go to trial the man would be in danger of serving too much time.

She said these charges had arisen out of a falling-out between the man and a former partner.

“She’s decided to attend the station with six months or more worth of complaints,” Ms Ditchfield said.

“She refuses to make an assault complaint in regards to the first breach.

“She’s clearly not a solid witness, in two minds it would seem.”

Ms Ditchfield said the man had suggested a 24-hour curfew which would be “extremely onerous” for a 19-year-old.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he had no confidence in bail conditions for the man.

“I would have great comfort if he had an address the way away from here,” Mr Manthey said.

The man’s parents, who were sitting in the courtroom, suggested a grandparent’s home in Bundaberg as an alternative address.

The matter was temporarily stood down for police checks on the address, which was ultimately deemed appropriate.

The man’s bail was granted on the condition he is not to attend the township of Gladstone except for court.

The matter is next before the court on August 25.