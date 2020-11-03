Bail granted as defence finds ‘several inconsistencies’ in case

A man accused of six offences has been granted bail.

A man accused of six offences has been granted bail.

A GLADSTONE man has been granted bail after his lawyer argued there was a number of inconsistencies with the prosecution’s case.

The man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, depravation of liberty, wilful damage and contravening a police protection notice.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday there were a number of inconsistencies with the case against her client.

She said at one stage the alleged victim spoke about scratching herself with a pair of scissors and wanting to stab herself before she claimed the accused did it.

Ms Ditchfield said the alleged victim spoke of hiding a kettle under a bed but in photos the kettle can be seen on the bench.

“There’s enough inconsistencies for your honour to have some concerns,” Ms Ditchfield said.

“This person may be at risk of serving time that is not warranted.”

Ms Ditchfield said at one point the alleged victim attempted to withdraw her statement which would see only one possible charge remaining.

She said her client had a residence available in Mount Isa that would keep him out of the area except for court dates.

The man was granted bail with conditions not to attend Gladstone except for court and legal appointments, not to contact the alleged victim and with reporting conditions.

The matter was adjourned to December 14.