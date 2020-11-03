Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accused of six offences has been granted bail.
A man accused of six offences has been granted bail.
Crime

Bail granted as defence finds ‘several inconsistencies’ in case

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man has been granted bail after his lawyer argued there was a number of inconsistencies with the prosecution’s case.

The man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, depravation of liberty, wilful damage and contravening a police protection notice.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday there were a number of inconsistencies with the case against her client.

She said at one stage the alleged victim spoke about scratching herself with a pair of scissors and wanting to stab herself before she claimed the accused did it.

Ms Ditchfield said the alleged victim spoke of hiding a kettle under a bed but in photos the kettle can be seen on the bench.

“There’s enough inconsistencies for your honour to have some concerns,” Ms Ditchfield said.

“This person may be at risk of serving time that is not warranted.”

Ms Ditchfield said at one point the alleged victim attempted to withdraw her statement which would see only one possible charge remaining.

She said her client had a residence available in Mount Isa that would keep him out of the area except for court dates.

The man was granted bail with conditions not to attend Gladstone except for court and legal appointments, not to contact the alleged victim and with reporting conditions.

The matter was adjourned to December 14.

gladstone bail application gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews return to Gindoran bushfire for third consecutive day

        Premium Content Crews return to Gindoran bushfire for third consecutive day

        Breaking CREWS will return to patrol a bushfire at Gindoran this morning for a third consecutive day.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 2.

        Banana Shire to say ‘G’day’ in a different way

        Premium Content Banana Shire to say ‘G’day’ in a different way

        News The council has found a new way to welcome tourists.

        WARNING GRAPHIC: Council aware of Agnes Water dog attacks

        Premium Content WARNING GRAPHIC: Council aware of Agnes Water dog attacks

        News DOG attacks in the Agnes Water community have been frequent with reports of wild...