Bail for man accused of robbing and assaulting 62yo escort

A MAN who allegedly confessed (while drug-affected) to forcing his way into a 62-year-old escort's home before assaulting, threatening and robbing her has been granted bail.

Clint James Bell, 26, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court for the second half of his bail application yesterday.

Mr Bell is accused of forcing his way into a woman's home, stealing a phone and $300 in cash and threatening her with a knife and hammer on January 8.

Opposing bail, acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore detailed how police would allege Mr Bell forced his way through the front door after telling the woman he was a cleaner.

Sgt Elmore said Mr Bell then grabbed the woman by the throat and forced her backwards onto a table, demanded money, punched her in the head and then threatened her with a knife.

Sgt Elmore said there was an unacceptable risk in regard to Mr Bell being released on bail on the basis of the nature and seriousness of the offence.

He said "the Gladstone community is a small community" and needed to be protected against violent acts like the assault and robbery in question.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townshend raised a number of issues with the strength of the Crown's case. These included the witness's ability to identify her client, Mr Bell's drug-affected state at the time of the alleged confession, the lack of forensics and a formal statement from the victim and no evidence of the stolen items.

She also said the text message from the victim, found in Mr Bell's phone, could be unrelated.

"Other men could know where this victim lives," she said, hinting at the woman's profession.

Mr Bell was granted bail on the condition he did not contact the victim.

Mr Bell's next court date is on February 12.