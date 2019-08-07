Menu
Crime

Bail conditions slashed for accused reverend

by Lea Emery
7th Aug 2019 7:11 AM
A FORMER Uniting Church Reverend accused of historical sex offences against a young girl had some of his bail conditions removed when he appeared in court yesterday.

Maurice Wildish, 74, is accused of indecently touching a girl at a Carrara home between 1995 and 1996 and at a Port Douglas motel in 1997.

Maurice Wildish, 73, being led through the Gold Coast Airport after being extradited from Victoria. Photo: Tim Marsden
It will be alleged Wildish knew the family of the child he committed the offence against, but they were not related.

It is understood Wildish was a Reverend at a Uniting Church on the Gold Coast at the time of the alleged offending.

Wildish travelled from Victoria to attend the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

Wildish is accused of sex offences. Photo: Tim Marsden
Magistrate Kay Philipson yesterday reduced Wildish's bail conditions meaning he no longer has to report to police and can leave the town of Swan Hill, Victoria.

Wildish's initial bail conditions prevented him from leaving the town except to attend court in Southport.

Wildish's alleged victim was scheduled to give evidence in a committal hearing yesterday.

But she was unable to attend due to her mental health.

Magistrate Philipson gave the Department of Public Prosecutions six weeks to provide a medical report detailing the woman's mental health problems.

The matter was adjourned to September 17.

