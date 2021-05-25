Baggaleys had ‘actual knowledge’ of mega $200k coke stash

Former Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his younger brother had "actual knowledge" that the heavy bundles they were trying to smuggle into Australia contained cocaine and were actively involved in the importation, a judge has ruled.

Supreme Court Justice Ann Lyons today agreed with the prosecution submission that the brothers were aware of what they were importing when they planned for Dru Baggaley to meet a large "foreign" ship 360km out to sea to pick up more than 650kg of cocaine worth up to $200 million.

Former Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley.

Last month a Supreme Court jury found the pair guilty of attempting to import a commercial quantity of cocaine into Australia, and are yet to be sentenced.

Today's ruling establishes the basis on which the pair will be sentenced, now that Justice Lyons has rejected the Baggaleys' barristers submission that their clients' criminality was based on the lower-level "recklessness" rather than the higher-level "actual knowledge".

Justice Lyons found that evidence before the jury trial was sufficient to establish that Nathan Baggaley was actively involved in attempted importation of a large quantity of cocaine from at least July 30, 2018 and that Nathan knew by this date that a rigid hulled inflatable boat was purchased and equipped for a voyage 360km out to sea to pick up the drugs.

The Baggaley brothers were implicated in a plan to meet a large “foreign” ship in order to pick up more than 650kg of cocaine worth up to $200 million.

She also found that Nathan knew that Dru and another man, Anthony Draper, were to make the voyage to pick up the drugs.

She also found that Nathan knew the importation involved a large quantity of cocaine and he was actively standing by to receive the cargo and facilitate its removal.

She found Nathan was to receive a substantial reward for helping arrange the smuggling of the drugs, which included at least a part-share in the rigid-hulled boat and equipment which was worth more than $100,000.

Justice Lyons made similar rulings about Dru's knowledge, finding that he was involved in

actively planning the attempted importation of a quantity of coke with unknown others from April 2018 to late July 2018, when he went to sea to pick up the drugs.

An image believed to show Dru Baggaley throwing a bag full of cocaine into the ocean.

She found Dru was a principal organiser of the attempted importation of the cocaine by organising the purchase and equipping of the rigid hulled boat for the lengthy voyage, and that Dru knew he was importing a large quantity of cocaine.

She also found that Dru was to receive a substantial reward for taking part in the drug plot, a share of the boat and its equipment.

Dru argued during trial that he believed the packages contained tobacco, but the jury rejected this by finding him guilty of cocaine importation.

The pair are set to be sentenced on July 27.

Originally published as Baggaleys had 'actual knowledge' of mega $200k coke stash