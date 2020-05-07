Menu
APPEALING BAIL: Dru Baggaley has launched an appeal against his bail refusal at Brisbane’s Court of Appeal.
Baggaley brother in fresh bid for bail

Blake Antrobus
7th May 2020 2:30 PM
THE brother of Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley has launched a new bid for release on bail.

Coolangatta fishmonger Dru Baggaley, who is a co-accused in an alleged high-profile drug bust with his brother and Balgowlah man Anthony Draper, was refused bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on April 15.

Mr Baggaley has appealed the decision.

During a brief appearance before Brisbane’s Court of Appeal on Thursday, Mr Baggaley said he would need more time to assemble his submissions.

He will return to court on June 1.

Police allege the Baggaleys and Mr Draper attempted to smuggle $176 million of cocaine from a vessel off the northern NSW coast in July 2018.

Mr Draper was granted bail in August last year. Nathan Baggaley remains on remand.

