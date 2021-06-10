Bag sparks alleged Macca’s kidnapping

A Louis Vuitton bag was allegedly at the centre of a kidnapping in Melbourne. Picture: Jonathan Ng

A Louis Vuitton bag was allegedly at the centre of a kidnapping in Melbourne. Picture: Jonathan Ng

A Louis Vuitton bag sold on Gumtree allegedly sparked a kidnapping involving the nephew of an underworld figure at a McDonald’s car park in Melbourne.

Daniel Gatto, 38, and Joseph Mandaliti, 39, were arrested after police raids at South Morang, Eden Park and Campbellfield, and were granted bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The pair are charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, common law assault, robbery and other charges in relation to the alleged incident.

A third man, who is an unknown co-accused, met with the Gumtree seller in the carpark of the McDonald’s at Templestowe on Monday evening, the court was told.

A man was allegedly kidnapped at a McDonald’s in Melbourne’s north. Picture: Cameron Bates

The alleged victim and mystery man inspected the Louis Vuitton duffle bag in the car park before Mr Gatto and Mr Mandaliti approach them from behind, police allege.

As the seller leaned over the bag, Mr Gatto kneed the man in the head, and Mr Mandaliti held him and searched his pockets.

“Where’s my money, give me my money back,” Mr Gatto allegedly yelled at the seller.

Mr Gatto bought a Louis Vuitton bag from the man the week prior to the alleged attack, Senior Constable Sophie Templeton said at the hearing.

The man recognised him from the previous sale and was then forced into a white SUV by both men, she said.

The alleged kidnappers drove the man around for an hour and allegedly threatened to take him to a farm and shoot him, Constable Templeton said.

The man was forced to withdraw money from an ATM and later transferred Mr Gatto more cash electronically, police allege.

The constable said CCTV captured the pair at the McDonald’s and she was “100 per cent” certain it was both men.

There was also audio and footage from an ATM, she said.

However the seller didn’t tell police about the alleged kidnapping because he was “too scared to come forward”, Constable Templeton said.

Daniel Gatto is accused of a kidnapping at a McDonald’s carpark.

During police raids, they also found clothing items that matched what was seen on CCTV and a Louis Vuitton bag at Mr Gatto’s house.

The court heard Mr Gatto had a prior conviction of recklessly causing injury from an incident in 2007.

Defence lawyer Martin Amad asked if the alleged victim had deleted his Gumtree account and if the bags were real.

“We haven’t been able to determine that,” the constable said of the bags and added she couldn’t answer why the victim deleted his account.

Lawyers for the pair argued their clients would face a lengthy delay before the matter would go to trial, had strong work commitments and would be able to provide a surety to secure their release.

But prosecutors argued the pair were an unacceptable risk, including posing a threat to the alleged victim.

“This is a planned attack on a member of the public that was barely known to Mr Gatto,” prosecutor Emma Fargher said.



Magistrate John Bentley granted the men bail on strict conditions including surrendering their passports, ordering them to obey a nightly curfew and banning them from contacting any witnesses or co-accused.

Mr Gatto was ordered to provide a surety of $490,000 and Mr Mandaliti provided $370,000.

They are both expected to return to court in September.

Daniel’s uncle, Mick Gatto, is a colourful Melbourne identity and mediator who was acquitted of murder by a Supreme Court jury in 2005 on the grounds of self defence.

NCA NewsWire does not suggest Mick Gatto was involved in the incident.



