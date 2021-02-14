Menu
Bag of cannabis lands Biloela man in court

Jacobbe McBride
14th Feb 2021 11:06 AM
A Biloela man was lucky to avoid jail after he appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday on drug charges.

Bryce Leslie Hodgson, 43, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane read the facts of Hodgson’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On January 17, 2021 police from Moura executed a search warrant on Hodgson’s home.

He did not admit anything to police as they begun their search of the residence, however, police uncovered a notable find.

A bag of 16.4 grams of cannabis was found in the living room, along with scissors which had cannabis remnants on them, and a bowl containing chopped cannabis.

A court heard Hodgson would not answer any questions from the police officers present and he was subsequently issued a notice to appear.

Ms Lane told the court Hodgson had a concerning criminal history related to the use and possession of dangerous drugs and Ms Beckinsale obliged.

“If you keep using this drug and are brought before the court, next time we are not talking fines. It is an illegal drug and you will be prosecuted for that,” Ms Beckinsale said.

She convicted and fined Hodgson $900 and recorded criminal convictions with the drug utensils forfeited to the Crown for destruction.

