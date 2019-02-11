Gaga snubbed for big BAFTA award

MOVIE stars and British royalty have descended on London for the glitzy British Academy Film Awards, in what is shaping up to be a big day in the entertainment world.

The 72nd BAFTA ceremony has celebrated the best of film at the Royal Albert Hall, prior to the Grammys which is taking place in Los Angeles.

Wiping the floor with the competition at today's awards ceremony was period drama The Favourite, which won seven of12 nods, in what was a promising indication it will see success at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Olivia Colman won the award for Best Actress. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each picked up seven nominations.

The regular nominees during awards season this year, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, were both up for Actress in a Leading Role, which was won by The Favourite star Olivia Colman.

Rami Malek beat out Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale for Actor in a Leading Role, after also picking up the Golden Globe award last month.

Here is the full list of winners.

BEST FILM

Black KkKlansman

Green Book

The Favourite

WINNER: Roma

A Star Is Born

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Viola Davis, Widows

BEST DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, Black KkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

WINNER: The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Adam Driver, Black KkKlansman

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots

WINNER: Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

WINNER: Roma

SOUND

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Black KkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: A Star Is Born

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

WINNER: The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

WINNER: The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary, Queen of Scots

EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

WINNER: Vice

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Apostasy

WINNER: Beast

A Cambodian Spring

Pili

Ray & Liz

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

WINNER: Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

MAKE-UP AND HAIR

Bohemian Rhapsody

WINNER: The Favourite

Mary, Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Cold War

WINNER: The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Black KkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

WINNER: Roma

Shoplifters

BRITISH SHORT FILM

WINNER: 73 Cows

Bachelor

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

I'm OK

Marfa

WINNER: Roughhouse

DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers