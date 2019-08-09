Menu
Baffling excuse man gave police to get out of helmet fine

Tara Miko
9th Aug 2019 8:23 AM
A MAN riding a bicycle without a helmet told police he couldn't be fined for the offence because he'd stolen the bike.

The 31-year-old man cycled past police patrolling Cunningham and Edward Sts in Dalby about 10.30am Thursday.

Officers, noticing the man didn't have a helmet on, spoke to him about it and were about to issue him a fine.

The man allegedly told police that he couldn't be fined for riding without a helmet because it wasn't his bicycle and that he'd taken it from a yard down the road.

The Dalby man was then charged with stealing, and issued a notice to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 10.

