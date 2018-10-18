Baffle fishing comp goes off like a raw prawn

BAFFLE FISHING FESTIVAL: Josh from Burpengary took home this tinnie.

BAFFLE FISHING FESTIVAL: Josh from Burpengary took home this tinnie.

OVER 175 keen fishermen travelled from far and wide to attend this year's Baffle Creek Family Fishing Competition.

One of the weekend's highlights was the Mullet throwing event.

Organiser Kerry Hovey, from Baffle Creek Rural and Fishing Supplies said competitors were keen.

"There were plenty people keen to see how far they could throw a frozen mullet,” she said.

"There were a few squirmy faces but lots of laughs and some wild throwing.”

This year the competition introduced some new technology to make things easier for competitors and organisers.

"Thanks to Info-Fish we had our own app, as we are purely a Catch, Snap & Release competition,” Ms Hovey said.

"This made the compilation of fish picture entries much simpler for the organisers.”

Another first for the competition was the main raffle prize of a Sea Jay tinny and trailer.

"This milestone was only possible thanks to Bundaberg Marineland,” Ms Hovey said.

"Josh from Burpengary is now the proud owner of it.”

Not everyone walked away a winner.

"Many fishermen came back empty handed, however there was 80 legal size fish entered,” she said.

"One boat alone tagged over 30 Mangrove Jack during the comp so there were fish out there to catch.

"Some of the competitors just weren't so lucky.”