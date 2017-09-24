Baffle Creek fishing festival to lure in anglers

BIG ONE: Michael Clarke with his whopping barra.

HOOKED on fishing? You might not want to let this event get away.

The seventh annual Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival is taking place next weekend at the Baffle Creek Community Inc grounds, from Friday September 29 to Sunday October 1.

Event organiser Kerry Hovey said the all-ages event was a means of showcasing "the magic and lifestyle of Baffle Creek” to the world.

"It's also about raising funds to maintain the Baffle Creek Community Inc Centre - an essential facility used by many for sporting, educational and community care activities,” she said.

Kerry said the competition would be slightly different this year to how it was run during previous festivals, with competitors being encouraged to "catch, snap and release” their fish.

"We value our river systems and the viability of fish stocks for the future,” she said.

"Competitors will be issued a 'brag mat' to measure and take a photo of their catch on their smart phone or camera, before returning it to the water.”

BROTHERS: Keen fishermen Wade, Black and Chad Rhodes with their flathead haul. Contributed

The five species being targeted for the competition are mangrove jack, whiting, barramundi, flathead and grunter bream.

The festival will also feature raffles, food stalls, rides and activities for all ages - including the famous mullet throw.

Limited bush-style camping is available on-site, but competitors are being encouraged to consider the accommodation options around town.

Discover Oz 4x4 Adventures is offering to bring competitors staying at Agnes Water down to Baffle Creek through Deepwater National Park for the event.

For more information, or to register to participate, click here.