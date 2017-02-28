'Bad year': Man guilty of ice supply, underage sex

A GLADSTONE man who had sex with an underage girl he met on Facebook was reported to police after the girl's carer discovered she had bought a pregnancy test, a court heard.

Tyson Raymond Smith, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to drug possession, three counts of supply and having unlawful carnal knowledge, all committed between February and May last year.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court a May 20 search on Smith's home found 6g of marijuana, which he told police was for him and a friend to smoke.

She said police also found a pipe and $300 cash, which had been pooled together to buy drugs.

Ms Baker said an examination of Smith's phone found evidence of three drug transactions, where he had sold ice and marijuana to people including a co-worker.

She said Smith committed the offences while on bail for the carnal knowledge offence, which he was charged with after knowingly having sex with a 15-year-old girl on February 20.

Ms Baker said the two had never met before the consensual encounter, but had been exchanging messages on Facebook.

She said the girl had told Smith her age on Facebook, and after having sex he warned her not to tell anyone.

The matter was reported to police after her carer found a pregnancy test in her possession.

Ms Baker said the girl had provided a victim impact statement to the court, which indicated the encounter had an "ongoing impact” on her and "still played on her mind”.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said although the sex was consensual, Smith took full responsibility and "at no time blamed (the girl)” for being charged.

Judge Michael Burnett said the offences hinted at Smith's own immaturity.

"2016 seems like a bad year for you to remember,” Mr Burnett said.

"You're an adult, you're the person who is supposed to act responsibly, and you've failed utterly.

"You ought to be wiser and smarter.”

Mr Burnett sentenced Smith to a head sentence of 12 months jail, suspended for two-and-a-half years, as well as 18 months probation with drug testing.