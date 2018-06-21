Menu
IN PROGRESS: Work to deepen the Boyne River channel is expected to finish in September.
Travel

Bad weather delays Boyne River dredge project by four months

Tegan Annett
by
21st Jun 2018 4:30 AM

DIFFICULT weather has delayed the dredging of the Boyne River by at least four months, with the project now expected to finish in September.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said contractor East Coast Maritime had only been able to operate on 58 of the first 97 days.

The restoration of the channel into the Boyne River started mid February and was expected to be finished before the Boyne Tannum HookUp in May. Mr O'Sullivan said it was unfortunate the inclement weather, high winds and sea state had hampered work for almost 40 days.

"With a good run of weather, it is anticipated that work will be completed in September," he said.

 

Work to deepen the Boyne River channel is expected to finish in September.
"GPC will continue to prioritise the safety of those working on the barge and the surrounding environment."

The work, requiring the removal of about 12,000m3 of sediment, will allow half a metre of depth at the 15m-wide channel during the lowest astronomical tide.

Mr O'Sullivan said the work area finished to date had been successful in reinstating channel depths.

The shallow water has been a problem for the region's fishermen since 2011 when the gradual build-up of sand started.

The project is funded by the Queensland Government, through the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

