‘Bad luck’: Hawks’ cheeky Buddy dig

Jarryd Roughead and Lance Franklin after the 2014 AFL Grand Final. Picture: Wayne Ludbey

Jarryd Roughead and Lance Franklin after the 2014 AFL Grand Final. Picture: Wayne Ludbey

When Jarryd Roughead fronted the media on Tuesday morning to discuss his retirement it was only inevitable that his great friends and draft classmates Lance Franklin and Jordan Lewis would receive some air time.

Roughead was selected with Pick 2, with Franklin (Pick 5) and Lewis (Pick 7) completing Hawthorn's super draft of 2004.

All three players would go on to have illustrious careers. But as Roughead cheekily reminded his coach Alastair Clarkson, one third of the trio's resume hadn't quite yet stacked up.

Live stream the 2019 Toyota AFL Premiership Season on KAYO SPORTS. Every match of every round. Live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

Clarkson was discussing how Roughead, Franklin and Lewis had not only "become great mates", but had "all gone on to become four-time premiership players" before the retiree cut him off.

"Bud's only got two," Roughead said.

The light bulb clicked in Clarkson's head before he continued.

"Oh yeah, Bud's got … bad luck Bud," Clarkson laughed.

"He decided to take off the lad, but he should've stayed here the boy because it would've been great. They all would have played in four together."

Franklin departed from Hawthorn after the club claimed the 2013 flag.

The next year Franklin's Swans met Roughead's Hawks in the 2014 edition, with Hawthorn triumphing by 63 points.

Roughead kicked five majors as one of the most influential players on the ground. But more than that, he was able to get "revenge" on the club that had upset Hawthorn at the last dance in 2012.

Jarryd Roughead has announced his retirement.

"To be able to beat them in 2014 was probably one of my favourite ones," he said.

Roughead will retire not only as a four-time premiership player, but Coleman medallist, dual All-Australian, three-time leading club goal kicker and Hawthorn captain.

But it's not the individual accolades the 32-year-old will hang his hat on.

"The fact I've been able to play in four winning grand finals is what we play footy for," Roughead said.

"It has been a great 15 years, but to say I've got a reunion every five years for the rest of my life is something pretty cool."