'Bad business' Controversial new housing development raising tempers

Sarah Barnham
D5c3POKRhflpmLxzCHRISL
3rd May 2017 2:00 PM
Lot 37 Bradford Read, Telina.
Lot 37 Bradford Read, Telina.

THE GLADSTONE Regional Council has made it clear, that if all the boxes are ticked, there's little leg room.

At yesterday's Gladstone Regional Council meeting, Santoshi Development Consultants were given approval to develop a 22-lot subdivision at 37 Bradford Rd, Telina.

The approval sparked outrage in the Gladstone community, with residents questioning why the council would approve an application while many other housing developments were empty.

But according to deputy mayor Chris Trevor, the council's hands are tied if the development application meets all of the requirements.

"We don't have a choice," he told The Observer after the meeting.

"The legal requirements are to consider the application on its merits, look at it from a town planning perspective and then make a decision based on merit.

"Whether the developer decides to proceed in a depressed market or not, is a matter for the developer, it's got nothing to do with us."

But residents are still looking for someone to blame, on Facebook, Peter Stone commented on the story stating that "surely" the council had some responsibility in the matters.

"Wonder how it isn't the Gladstone Regional Council's responsibility to take into account the glut of empty houses, vacant land and plummeting land prices," he said.

Tash Wallis said she couldn't believe more houses were being built.

"We have heaps of vacant homes...it may come in handy for another boom to keep rental prices down, but is there a boom in the near future?"

Paulette Flint had a different view of the argument, and said she couldn't understand how a developer could be "stupid enough" to want to open a new subdivision in the region.

"Don't do it! You will lose all your money. Invest somewhere else," she said.

Rachael Lowry said she was sick of people blaming the council for something out of their hands.

"The council can't do anything about it, it's government legislation, if the developer meets all requirements the council have to approve it," she said.

"Send your concerns into Glenn Butcher, have it heard at State level, but I doubt anyone will do that..."

 Tim Reynolds said the developer had an obvios confidence in the Gladstone economy.

"A developer doesn't create 20 lots for no profit," he said.

"So they are expecting something to sell.

"You don't develop land to make no money...that's just bad business."

The site where the planned project is located is zoned low density residential, which does not allow the council to apply a community benefit test to the application.

Therefore Cr Trevor said if they knocked back the proposal based on market conditions, Santoshi Development Consultants could appeal the decision.

"Then it will cost another couple of hundred grand in legal fees, arguing a case that we don't have," he said.

The council is bound by the Local Government Act in regards to their decisions.

The deputy mayor said it would not hurt to have the act amended to take into consideration a community benefit test, particularly if developers contributed to an oversupplied market.

A previous application for the project was knocked back by the council before being changed by the developers.
 







  

  

