‘Bad blood’ between neighbours ends up in court

A neighbourhood dispute has landed Debbie Imelda Fletcher in court.

On October 31, police were called to a Tannum Sands address where they spoke to the victim, Fletcher’s neighbour.

The neighbour said she had been in her backyard and heard what sounded like someone spraying her fence.

The neighbour claimed Fletcher said: “don’t look at me, don’t look at my yard cause I’m not allowed to look at your f---ing yard” and “I’ll come into your backyard and smash you”.

Fletcher yelled at the neighbour to come out the front and fight her and the neighbour asked her to stop making threats.

Fletcher threw a wooden pole over the fence which narrowly missed the neighbour’s head.

During a police interview, Fletcher said she got upset every time she saw her neighbour.

Fletcher, 58, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to common assault and contravening a police requirement.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said there were ongoing issues with this neighbour.

She was fined $600 and spared a conviction.

