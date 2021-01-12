Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A neighbourhood dispute landed Debbie Fletcher in court.
A neighbourhood dispute landed Debbie Fletcher in court.
Crime

‘Bad blood’ between neighbours ends up in court

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A neighbourhood dispute has landed Debbie Imelda Fletcher in court.

On October 31, police were called to a Tannum Sands address where they spoke to the victim, Fletcher’s neighbour.

The neighbour said she had been in her backyard and heard what sounded like someone spraying her fence.

The neighbour claimed Fletcher said: “don’t look at me, don’t look at my yard cause I’m not allowed to look at your f---ing yard” and “I’ll come into your backyard and smash you”.

Fletcher yelled at the neighbour to come out the front and fight her and the neighbour asked her to stop making threats.

Fletcher threw a wooden pole over the fence which narrowly missed the neighbour’s head.

During a police interview, Fletcher said she got upset every time she saw her neighbour.

Fletcher, 58, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to common assault and contravening a police requirement.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said there were ongoing issues with this neighbour.

Fletcher, 58, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to common assault and contravening a police requirement.

She was fined $600 and spared a conviction.

Read more court stories:

Driver had meth, marijuana in her system

Admin issue means 20yo keeps his licence

Man extradited to WA after causing nuisance at Gladstone

gladstone assault gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREVIEW: Gladstone U18 basketball teams at State Champs

        Premium Content PREVIEW: Gladstone U18 basketball teams at State Champs

        Sport “We want to win a medal at this tournament.”

        New restaurant to offer authentic Filipino cuisine

        Premium Content New restaurant to offer authentic Filipino cuisine

        News “We are hoping to attract more visitors to the region.”

        Council closes popular beach campgrounds

        Premium Content Council closes popular beach campgrounds

        News The actions of a few have ruined it for many.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 10.