Golden Guitar winner coming to a backyard near you

QUIRKY CONCERTS: Golden Guitar winning musician Fanny Lumsden will be performing at Hayley Marsten's house this weekend.

GONE are the days where artists performed concerts at your local pub.

Fanny Lumsden is just one of the many musicians transforming people's backyards into makeshift mini music festivals.

"A couple of years ago we started doing these shows and played in people's backyards," Fanny told The Observer.

"It's so fun and an intimate way to share your stories directly with someone in their house.

"We love them."

Last year, Fanny and her husband travelled 70,000km across the country performing in backyards, on the backs of utes and even in a cave.

Now she is coming to Gladstone.

This weekend, the Golden Guitar winning musician will be playing at Hayley Marsten's backyard in an intimate concert.

"It's really relaxed," Fanny said.

"We'll come in and do our show... then after everyone says hi and we have a beer with (them).

Fanny Lumsden will be playing at a public backyard concert this Saturday at Hayley Marsten's house, where Marsten will open the show.

Anyone interested can email management@hayleymarsten.com for tickets.