Politics

Pauline Hanson does not want migrants coming to our region

Blake Antrobus
31st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
PAULINE Hanson says pushing migrants into regional communities to solve employment problems is "a backwards argument" that will aggravate problems.

The One Nation leader and vocal immigration critic said she disagreed with a report spruiking the benefits of regional migration, saying the economy was already struggling to create jobs.

A Deloitte Access Economics report highlighted the potential of up to $5 billion a year being injected into the nation's economy if refugee intake was increased to 44,000 over five years.

Senator Hanson said even if there was significant investment in regional infrastructure or employee incentives it would "struggle to make any real impact".

"Australians are suffering the impacts of rising housing prices, a stagnant jobs market, stagnant wages, congestion on our streets and overcrowding in our schools and hospitals, for example," Sen Hanson told NewsRegional.

"These challenges will not be solved by increasing our refugee intake, in fact, they will get worse."

Senator Hanson instead said the Federal Government needed to introduce policies that help small businesses and encourage investment. - NewsRegional

deloitte migration report one nation pauline hanson refugee intake

