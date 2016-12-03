Backpacker mess comes full circle, after hell breaks loose in parliament

BACKPACKER TAX: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says once word gets out about the 15% tax rate, backpackers like Micheal Brady and Hollie Edmunds would start to return to the region.

IN THE opinion of Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd the Backpacker tax debacle dragged on for "far too long”.

He said the comprised rate of 15% was a figure he came up with and took to the Liberal Party 18 months ago after a conference at Moura.

All hell broke loose last week after the government's revised Backpacker tax proposal was momentarily and disastrously blocked by Senator Derryn Hinch and embattled One Nation Senator Rod Culleton.

But after an unlikely deal with the Greens Party, which included a reduction in the percentage of superannuation backpackers give up when they leave Australia from 95% to 65% and $100 million for Landcare over four years, the Backpacker tax passed the Senate.

The new tax rate for working holidaymakers was expected to deliver $560 million in savings to the budget bottom line.

"This has been a big concern for farmers, tourism operators and backpackers...but 15% has got a good ring to it,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"I did come up with that rate 18 months ago and I'm pleased we've resolved it.

"This has been 18 months of indecision and farmers need assurances because crops are a 12 month thing...this will cost a bit more but at least the fruit will be getting picked by the backpackers.”

As for the savings the government was banking on from first the 32.5% rate and then 19% rate, Mr O'Dowd said Treasurer Scott Morrison would have to go "back to the drawing board” and "look for more savings somewhere else”.

"He'll be on our back (but) there are things we can do to make sure overseas (and Australian) companies pay the right amount of tax, there are people taking advantage of the disability benefits and there are a lot of people on unemployment benefits,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"This rate will bring us in line with other countries like New Zealand and the UK and as soon as word gets out, backpackers will look favourably on Australia.”

Mr O'Dowd said backpacker numbers had started to slide in anticipation of the 32.5%, going down by 20% in the last financial year.