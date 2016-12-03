32°
News

Backpacker mess comes full circle, after hell breaks loose in parliament

Declan Cooley
| 3rd Dec 2016 4:23 PM
BACKPACKER TAX: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says once word gets out about the 15% tax rate, backpackers like Micheal Brady and Hollie Edmunds would start to return to the region.
BACKPACKER TAX: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says once word gets out about the 15% tax rate, backpackers like Micheal Brady and Hollie Edmunds would start to return to the region. Rob Black

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN THE opinion of Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd the Backpacker tax debacle dragged on for "far too long”.

He said the comprised rate of 15% was a figure he came up with and took to the Liberal Party 18 months ago after a conference at Moura.

All hell broke loose last week after the government's revised Backpacker tax proposal was momentarily and disastrously blocked by Senator Derryn Hinch and embattled One Nation Senator Rod Culleton.

But after an unlikely deal with the Greens Party, which included a reduction in the percentage of superannuation backpackers give up when they leave Australia from 95% to 65% and $100 million for Landcare over four years, the Backpacker tax passed the Senate.

The new tax rate for working holidaymakers was expected to deliver $560 million in savings to the budget bottom line.

"This has been a big concern for farmers, tourism operators and backpackers...but 15% has got a good ring to it,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"I did come up with that rate 18 months ago and I'm pleased we've resolved it.

"This has been 18 months of indecision and farmers need assurances because crops are a 12 month thing...this will cost a bit more but at least the fruit will be getting picked by the backpackers.”

As for the savings the government was banking on from first the 32.5% rate and then 19% rate, Mr O'Dowd said Treasurer Scott Morrison would have to go "back to the drawing board” and "look for more savings somewhere else”.

"He'll be on our back (but) there are things we can do to make sure overseas (and Australian) companies pay the right amount of tax, there are people taking advantage of the disability benefits and there are a lot of people on unemployment benefits,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"This rate will bring us in line with other countries like New Zealand and the UK and as soon as word gets out, backpackers will look favourably on Australia.”

Mr O'Dowd said backpacker numbers had started to slide in anticipation of the 32.5%, going down by 20% in the last financial year.

Gladstone Observer

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

'Gutted': Gladstone business reeling after overnight cash theft

'Gutted': Gladstone business reeling after overnight cash...

TO what can only be described as a good deed gone bad has left a Gladstone business absolutely "disappointed” and "angry”.

Gladstone woman takes on monster brown snake with tongs

BIG BROWN: Calliope woman Sharyne Hussey had no dramas in relocating this Eastern brown snake from her back patio.

After spotting the snake on her patio her first emotion was fear

Horrific scene as driver killed in Gympie crash

The horrific scene on the northern outskirts of Gympie this afternoon.

A middle aged man has been killed in a horrific crash in Gympie

He burnt teen girlfriend's face, wiped faeces on police cell

**** WARNING: DO NOT LIGHTEN ***TOUGH JOB: Edon Place staff witness the sad cycle of domestic violence in the Bundaberg region each day.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

DISGUSTING, abusive teen smears his faeces all over a police cell.

Local Partners

'He can see!' Mum's tears as boy fights Taipan bite

TWO-year-old Eli Campbell continues to amaze his parents and doctors as he bravely takes on his recovery from a near-fatal taipan bite.

We won't make it to Rocky if worse happens: Gladstone local

WARNING: Father Brian Ross has won a ten-year battle to warn women with blood conditions about the dangers of taking the oral contraceptive pill after seeing his eldest daughter suffer. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

More needs to be done

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

MANDY Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old woman rather than a 32-year-old.

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

Singer tunes in to first movie role

Tori Kelly voices the character Meena in the movie Sing.

Musician Tori Kelly voices Meena the teenage elephant in Sing

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League.

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

FULLY REFURBISHED TOWNHOUSE THAT WON&#39;T DISAPPOINT...WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS...VENDOR&#39;S COMMITTED TO SELLING

5/135 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

Searching for a solid investment that ticks all the boxes then this property is defiantly worth an inspection. This property will be sold with vacant...

Now Is The Time To Secure Inner CBD Units!

Unit 2/83-85 Auckland Street, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

There has never been a better time to secure an Inner Gladstone C.B.D. Unit over the past decade then now. Stop paying rent and get into your own property now and...

Top Floor Inner City Stunner

Unit 71/17 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $349,000

Now is the time to secure blue chip properties in Gladstone and it doesn't get much better than this stunning top floor property in The Pinnacle Apartment Complex...

4 Unit Complex - Walking Distance to CBD

Unit 1-4/95 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 $395,000

If you're looking to invest in Gladstone then don't look past this great unit complex! Solid construction, walking distance to the CBD and long term tenants in...

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now - Price Slashed!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $189,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start and is in the best location in town! This Inner City Townhouse...

Get into your own pool this summer!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $269,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

MODERN DAY QUEENSLANDER ON 1011m2!

8 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $338,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to introduce 8 GAPPARIS STREET, KIN KORA to the market! Oozing character and charm is this beautiful high set modern day...

Executive living in one of the best locations in Gladstone!

11 Grasstree Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Built by local builder Tenheggler Homes to showcase the best fittings and fixtures on offer. This magnificent home has everything you could dream of and more. It...

MODERN, CONTEMPORARY FAMILY HOME!

11 Woodland Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Woodland Court, Kirkwood to the market! This low set brick home is located in the family friendly Little Creek...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Family scoop bargain $160K 'holiday home' in Gladstone

BARGAIN: A Biloela family has purchased 21 Ann St for $160,000. They try to get to Gladstone at least once a month.

ADVERTISED as "renovate or demolish", but snapped up for getaway.

REVEALED: Gladstone property prices hit lowest in downturn

Aerial View overlooking Kin Kora residential area, Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

GLADSTONE PROPERTY prices have hit their lowest since the bust.

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!