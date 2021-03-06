Menu
Backflip after high-profile school’s mass book dumping

Domanii Cameron
by and Danielle O’Neal, Domanii Cameron
6th Mar 2021 4:48 PM
A Brisbane school is removing textbooks from a skip bin and packaging them up to donate to charities after a bungle almost saw the large quantity of books sent to the tip.

Pictures emerged earlier today of a skip filled with outdated academic textbooks at the Queensland Academy for Science, Maths and Technology in Toowong.

LNP education spokesman Christian Rowan tweeted a picture of the textbooks in the skip on Saturday morning and called for an explanation on why the books weren't given to charity or other students.

 

 

"Given the huge financial expense of compiling what appears to be significant educational resources, surely there must be a better way of providing these to disadvantaged students or those who need access to educational resources rather than them being dumped," he said.

"Regardless of whether they're dated, there's still a wealth of information that could be utilised by various students."

 

Textbooks in a skip at Queensland Academy for Science Mathematics and Technology. Picture: Supplied
Textbooks in a skip at Queensland Academy for Science Mathematics and Technology. Picture: Supplied

 

Questions from The Sunday Mail sparked inquiries from the Department of Education that uncovered the school's mistake.

A spokesperson for the Department said the books were outdated textbooks and were part of a much larger original set.

"Those books were originally offered to staff, students, and local International Baccalaureate

schools. A significant number of books were accepted," the spokesperson said.

"Due to a miscommunication between staff, remaining books were placed outside rather than

offered to charities as originally intended.

"The books are currently being removed and repackaged for distribution to charities as

originally intended."

Originally published as Backflip after high-profile Brisbane school's mass book dumping

