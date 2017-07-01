Back to Work program delivers 814 jobs to CQ in first year

MORE than 800 jobs have been delivered in central Queensland by the Palaszczuk government's Back to Work program since July last year.

In its first 12 months, Agriculture Minister and Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said "Back to Work had proven so successful that an additional $50 million had been earmarked for the program in regional Queensland, on top of the $100 million already allocated”.

Mr Byrne said of the more than 5000 jobs delivered to Queenslanders in the program's first year, 814 were in central Queensland.

"More than half of these are young workers aged 15-24 who have been employed under the $20,000 Back to Work 'Youth Boost', [which] is great news for job seekers, employers and the central Queensland economy,” Mr Byrne said.

MORE | Jobs

>> Clock is ticking on Bowen Basin jobs package

>> 'I'm worried about my kids': Gladstone dad leads plea for help

In regards to the additional $50 million allocated, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, said "now is the time for central Queensland employers to start hiring”.

So far, employers have already received more than $26 million in support payments under the program, with a further 794 applications now being processed

Jobs Supported by the Back to Work Regional Jobs Program

Far North Queensland 1,175 (including 598 Youth Boost)

North Queensland 1,060 (including 571 Youth Boost)

Mackay-Whitsunday 755 (including 371 Youth Boost)

Central Queensland 814 (including 481 Youth Boost)

Wide Bay 1,047 (including 579 Youth Boost)

North West Queensland 177 (including 72 Youth Boost)

South West Queensland 243 (including 156 Youth Boost)

Employment Minister Grace Grace said, "Back to Work is giving employers the confidence to hire, and I want to encourage businesses to take advantage of this great program”.

"Around one in eight of those employed are from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, with a similar proportion for people with a disability.

"Women represent more than 40 per cent of those employed and almost 10 per cent come from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.”

To be eligible for support payments, employees need to have started work on, or after Saturday 1 July 2017, and have been employed for at least four weeks.

Support payments are currently available for eligible employers of up to:

$10,000 for hiring an unemployed worker (specific to regional Queensland, outside South East Queensland)

$15,000 for hiring a long-term unemployed worker (a person unemployed for 52 weeks or more)

$20,000 Youth Boost for hiring a young jobseeker aged 15-24 years (must be employed by 31 October 2017 (inclusive)

Businesses can visit www.qld.gov.au/backtowork or call 13 74 68 for more information about Back to Work, or to apply for an employer support payment.